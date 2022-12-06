(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) The cost of rent in Wisconsin may be normalizing after a pandemic-induced spike, even as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, a study by the website Rent. found that Wisconsin was one of four states to see rents decline in October compared to last year. But data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab shows that evictions in the state are close to pre-pandemic levels.

