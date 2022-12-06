Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Applications for Black Bear Hunters Due this Saturday
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds black bear hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. Preliminary estimates show hunters harvested approximately 4,100 bears during the 2022 black bear season.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Earns a C on March of Dimes National Report Card
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Racial and ethnic disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes are showing no signs of improvement in Wisconsin, according to a national report card by the nonprofit March of Dimes. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin earned a C overall. The...
cwbradio.com
Turkey Applications Due this Saturday
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds wild turkey hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. Turkey harvest authorizations are issued through a preference-based drawing system.
cwbradio.com
Children at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Youth Prisons Spend Long Periods of Time Confined to Their Rooms
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) Children at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons are no longer allowed to be locked in their rooms as punishment under the terms of a class-action settlement approved in 2018. But, according to Sarah Lehr with Wisconsin Public Radio, kids at the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Enters Into Settlement With Automotive Protection Services
The Wisconsin Department of Justice, acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Obstetricians Discuss Wisconsin's Act 292
(By Phoebe Petrovic | Wisconsin Watch) Every leading professional medical association that has considered the issue in the United States condemns approaches that punish pregnant people for substance use. According to Phoebe Petrovic with Wisconsin Watch, in Wisconsin, Act 292 takes the opposite approach: The law can force people into...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Reminds Residents to Request at Home COVID Tests
In both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 cases surged during the colder months. As colder weather returns, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to utilize these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season.
cwbradio.com
Christmas Tree Growers Expecting Sales Growth to be Flat This Year
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) With nationwide travel back to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season, fewer people are expected to be home for the holidays. And, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, that has some Wisconsin Christmas tree growers anticipating a slow-down in tree sales this year. Greg Hann, marketing director for the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association, said demand has been strong this year.
cwbradio.com
Effective January 1st, Wisconsin Will Have a New LLC Law
Wisconsin has a New LLC law that will completely replace the existing LLC law. The new law will be effective January 1, 2023. The new law affects both existing LLCs and future LLCs. This new law made changes to the statute governing limited liability companies (LLCs) organized in Wisconsin. The...
cwbradio.com
Enrollment at Wisconsin Technical College System Grew by More Than 10%
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Enrollment across the Wisconsin Technical College System grew by more than 10 percent during the 2021-22 academic year. According to Rich Kremer with Wisconsin Public Radio, the increase follows a double-digit enrollment decline driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and marks the largest gains for the system in at least a decade.
cwbradio.com
Cost of Rent in Wisconsin May be Normalizing
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) The cost of rent in Wisconsin may be normalizing after a pandemic-induced spike, even as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, a study by the website Rent. found that Wisconsin was one of four states to see rents decline in October compared to last year. But data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab shows that evictions in the state are close to pre-pandemic levels.
cwbradio.com
2020-22 Next Generation 911 Biennial Report Now Available
The 2020-22 Next Generation 9-1-1 Biennial Report is now available online. The report was produced by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications in consultation with the 9-1-1 Subcommittee and provides an update on the status of NG9-1-1 implementation, operation, and maintenance in Wisconsin. The NG9-1-1 Biennial...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's State-Chartered Banks Have Solid Financial Performance
Wisconsin’s 130 state-chartered banks continue to demonstrate solid financial performance as of September 30th, according to data released today by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. Total assets of Wisconsin’s state-chartered banks stand at more than $67.1 billion through September 30, 2022, down from $67.8 billion reported September 30,...
cwbradio.com
WIAA football-Only Conference Realignment Proposal Would Bring Big Changes
WisSports.net reports that at its December meeting, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Conference Realignment Task Force reviewed a number of football-only proposals from member schools and voted on those requests, with an preliminary statewide realignment plan advanced for additional consideration for both 8-player and 11-player football. The Conference Realignment...
cwbradio.com
Outside Groups Spend Record Dollars on 2022 Election
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A massive amount of out-of-state money was spent trying to influence the 2022 elections in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced on Monday that outside groups spent 93 million dollars on statewide races in the 2022 election cycle. That total does not include spending on federal campaigns like the US Senate race.
cwbradio.com
Selgrad Named AP High School Football Coach Of The Year/Schraufnagel Player Of The Year
Columbus head coach, Andrew Selgrad was named Wisconsin Associated Press High School Football Coach of the Year on Thursday, an honor decided by a vote of a statewide panel of sports reporters. Columbus finished the season 14-0, winning the WIAA Division 4 championship over perennial power Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Selgrad, in his 2nd season with Columbus is a 1997 graduate of Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs where he played cornerback and running back under longtime St. Mary’s Springs football coach Bob Hyland. A 2004 UW-Oshkosh graduate, Selgrad began his coaching career as an assistant at St. Mary’s Springs in 1998 and also coached at North Fond du Lac and Fond du Lac high schools. A couple of area coaches were nominated for AP coach of the year including Eau Claire Regis’ Bryant Brenner, and Stratford’s Jason Tubbs.
