Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for December 8-14, 2022
BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, December 12, 2022, through Friday, December 16, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Sevier County Businessman Sentenced on Tax Evasion
SEVIERVILLE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Tuesday’s sentencing of Wyatt Wrege Bunch, of Jayell Ranch, to six years of supervised probation. Bunch pled guilty to five felony counts of tax evasion on July 18, 2022. As a...
