BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, December 12, 2022, through Friday, December 16, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO