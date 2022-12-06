ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Photos: Indians Cheer Squad Holds State Rehearsal

The Bridgeport High School Cheerleading squad held its public dress rehearsal at the high school on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday's state cheerleading championship. The Class AAA state championship will be held at the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University. The Indians are the 'AAA' defending champions and will be one of eight squads looking to bring home the title. BHS will perform third.
Council Facing Issue of Non-Existent Streets, Alleys in City when Property Owner won't Accept Abandonment

In most cases, when a request comes before Bridgeport City Council for residents to have an alley abandonment approved, it nets approval. The key word being “most.”. On Monday, during a work session that will likely end up going into executive session due to legal matters, to discuss what to do when in the few times when Council does not approve an abandonment.
Bridgeport Police, through Role on Drug Task Force, Assist in Man Pleading Guilty on Fentanyl Charge

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Robert Edward Maxwell, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Maxwell, 43, pleaded guilty this week to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Maxwell admitted...
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man, Women in Larceny Case at Meadowbrook Mall

The Bridgeport Police is asking for your assistance in attempting to identify these three individuals wanted in a ongoing investigation for larceny at the Meadowbrook Mall. The trio shown were involved with the incident at Ulta Beauty, according to Bridgeport Police Detective R.L. Morrison. The incident was not limited to one time as Morrison noted it happened several times this month.
BHS Boys Basketball Team Set to Open Season on Road Against Hampshire

Bridgeport High School boys basketball coach Dave Marshall has been around the block a few times in regard to the start of a new season. Marshall and his squad open the 2022-23 season at Hampshire on Saturday and he knows right now is a time that is equal parts excitement and unknown.
City Police Seeking Trio's Identity in Battery Complaint

The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping the community can assist in identifying three individuals in an ongoing investigation. The investigation, according to Bridgeport Police Officer Isaac Thomas is from a battery complaint on Dec. 3. The complaint came as the result of an incident at Main Street Station. The individuals...
