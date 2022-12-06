Read full article on original website
Harvard Invades Bridgeport as 23 Students Take Visit to Charles Pointe to Learn, Hear about TIF Districts
A team of 23 students and a regional research director from Harvard University took time to learn more about the economic challenges and opportunities unique to West Virginia and the Appalachian Region during a recent four-day visit in Bridgeport. The 23 graduate students are part of a special Masters in...
Photos: Indians Cheer Squad Holds State Rehearsal
The Bridgeport High School Cheerleading squad held its public dress rehearsal at the high school on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday's state cheerleading championship. The Class AAA state championship will be held at the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University. The Indians are the 'AAA' defending champions and will be one of eight squads looking to bring home the title. BHS will perform third.
Indians Well-Represented on Class AAA All-State Football Team; Seven BHS Players Honored
After finishing 9-3 and advancing to the Class AAA quarterfinals, the Bridgeport High School football was once again well-represented on the Class AAA All-State football team announced today by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Kamar Summers was chosen as a first-team lineman, Zach Rohrig is one of the first-team...
Bridgeport Middle's Audrey Kerr Honored by WVSSAC Prior to Start of Class AAA State Title Game
Bridgeport Middle School student Audrey Kerr was honored last Saturday by the West Virginia Secondary Activities Commission prior to the start of the Class AAA state championship football game at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling. Kerr was one of the 2021-22 WVSSAC/Farmers & Mechanics Insurance Academic Achievement award winners as...
First Sleighed It Award Winner Named in Bridgeport's Light Up Our City Contest
The first "Sleighed It" award in the 2022 Light Up Our City contest is the Linch family of Worthington Drive. Accompanying the family's holiday lights are an array of giant whimsical inflatables. "We really enjoy decorating our house for the kids. (Our 5-year-old daughter) Reagan loves Christmas so much and...
Christmas Live Nativity Scene Drive-Through Set for Weekend at Middleville Baptist Church in Bridgeport
Celebrate the Christmas season with a drive through “Bethlehem.” A live nativity will be presented at Middleville Baptist Church, Saturday and Sunday, December 10-11, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Visitors can drive through, for free, and see the Christmas story of Jesus’ birth, without having. to leave their...
City Resident, BHS Graduate, Small Business Owner, Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum, Passes Away at Age of 63
Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on April 16, 1959, a son of the late Presley Walton Nuzum and Viola Jean (Wagner) Nuzum. He was preceded in death by...
Council Facing Issue of Non-Existent Streets, Alleys in City when Property Owner won't Accept Abandonment
In most cases, when a request comes before Bridgeport City Council for residents to have an alley abandonment approved, it nets approval. The key word being “most.”. On Monday, during a work session that will likely end up going into executive session due to legal matters, to discuss what to do when in the few times when Council does not approve an abandonment.
Bridgeport Police, through Role on Drug Task Force, Assist in Man Pleading Guilty on Fentanyl Charge
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Robert Edward Maxwell, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Maxwell, 43, pleaded guilty this week to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Maxwell admitted...
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man, Women in Larceny Case at Meadowbrook Mall
The Bridgeport Police is asking for your assistance in attempting to identify these three individuals wanted in a ongoing investigation for larceny at the Meadowbrook Mall. The trio shown were involved with the incident at Ulta Beauty, according to Bridgeport Police Detective R.L. Morrison. The incident was not limited to one time as Morrison noted it happened several times this month.
BHS Boys Basketball Team Set to Open Season on Road Against Hampshire
Bridgeport High School boys basketball coach Dave Marshall has been around the block a few times in regard to the start of a new season. Marshall and his squad open the 2022-23 season at Hampshire on Saturday and he knows right now is a time that is equal parts excitement and unknown.
City Police Seeking Trio's Identity in Battery Complaint
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping the community can assist in identifying three individuals in an ongoing investigation. The investigation, according to Bridgeport Police Officer Isaac Thomas is from a battery complaint on Dec. 3. The complaint came as the result of an incident at Main Street Station. The individuals...
City Police Identify Man Killed in Nov. 21 Accident on Meadowbrook Road; No Suspicious Activity Found
An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave the roadway off Meadowbrook...
