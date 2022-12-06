Read full article on original website
Grandmother drenched in beer while celebrating Argentina’s qualification for World Cup semi-final
An ecstatic grandmother got absolutely drenched in beer as she joined fellow Argentines to celebrate their win over the Netherlands.This video shows the scene as the elderly lady revelled in victory on the streets of Buenos Aires alongside younger fans.She stood in the middle of the joyful group that sang and danced in the wake of their penalty shootout win.The side is through to the semi-final of World Cup 2022 and will face Croatia, who defeated Brazil, on 13 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Lionel Messi and Argentina squeeze into semi-finals as Croatia stun BrazilUS sports reporter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar while covering World Cup matchWorld Cup round-up: Messi and Argentina squeeze into semis as Croatia stun Brazil
A day in the life of a chalet girl who hosts guests in a $100,000-a-week rental home in France and skis every day
India Hogg worked as a chalet girl in a 5-star villa in France's ski resort, Courchevel 1850. When not catering to the rich, she partied and skied.
Cleveland Jewish News
Spanish rabbi shares story of bridging religions with Mandel JDS
Rabbi Haim Casas, a native of Spain, visited the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood Dec. 1 to speak about his journey to becoming Jewish, his approach to being a source of guidance for people of all faiths, the Jewish programs he has organized and his travels around the world as he strove to find the place where his talents would best benefit the community.
World leaders propel Abraham Accords forward at Rome summit
World leaders, entrepreneurs, lawmakers, academics, and clergy from over thirty countries converged in Rome on Wednesday for the First Annual Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit, an event that focused on new ways to increase peace and tolerance. The summit celebrated the seismic change that the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations...
Three-time war veteran and longtime JTA correspondent Tom Tugend dies at 97
(JTA) — It was the kind of story that Tom Tugend loved to tell, except he lived it. He left Berlin, aged 13, on Adolf Hitler’s birthday, in 1939, driven out by the ideology reflected in the swastikas on the banners fluttering in the streets. Six years later, he was back in Germany as an American soldier interrogating the Nazis who had driven his family out.
Stunning lava show recreates volcanic eruption in Iceland
A magical show in Iceland uses real molten lava to recreate a volcanic eruption, to stunning effect.This video gives a glimpse of the amazing display in Reykjavík, where the audience is treated to one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights in a safe setting.The team uses solidified lava that was shot out from Katla over 100 years ago and heat it up to 1,100 degrees Celsius to melt it.“It was really beautiful. I can see why a lot of people would be drawn to it, or really attracted by it,” one spectator said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Gas station fire erupts after teen driver's stunt goes wrongMount Semeru volcano eruption spews ash 50,000ft into Indonesian skyWoman sparks debate by transforming dog into the Grinch with festive trip to groomers
Manchester Airport shuts both runways due to heavy snow
Manchester Airport has closed both of its runways because of heavy snowfall.A statement on Twitter this morning said: “Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity. “Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”It comes as temperatures in the UK could plunge to a chilly -10C, with snow forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England.A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland until 12pm on...
Argentina show fire and fragility as emotions spill over in World Cup quarter-final
Even though Lionel Messi had let himself go in the celebrations, he wasn’t going to let it go in the tunnel. The Argentina captain had already angrily challenged a member of the Dutch camp after his confrontation with Louis van Gaal, shouting: “What are you looking at, fool? Go on, fool.”Messi then went on himself."Van Gaal says that they play good football but what he did was put tall people on and hit long balls,” he said. “I was very angry when they equalised, it didn’t seem just,” he later added. “The referee was like that all game.”Many might dispute...
