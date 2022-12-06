Even though Lionel Messi had let himself go in the celebrations, he wasn’t going to let it go in the tunnel. The Argentina captain had already angrily challenged a member of the Dutch camp after his confrontation with Louis van Gaal, shouting: “What are you looking at, fool? Go on, fool.”Messi then went on himself."Van Gaal says that they play good football but what he did was put tall people on and hit long balls,” he said. “I was very angry when they equalised, it didn’t seem just,” he later added. “The referee was like that all game.”Many might dispute...

40 MINUTES AGO