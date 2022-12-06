ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawn, PA

uCity Square Holiday Fest is this Friday and Saturday: Artisan marketplace, pop-up skating rink, wine & beer garden and more

By Lou Phillips
westphillylocal.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Phillymag.com

Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia

Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

On The Right Track Cafe to open Jenkintown location next month

On The Right Track Cafe has been a favorite Glenside breakfast and lunch spot for years, and a second location in Jenkintown is expected to open by mid-January. The new location will be at 609 York Road in the same building which currently houses a parking garage and Jenkins Storage.
JENKINTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia

Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

One of Eater's Best New Restaurants of 2022 Is a South Philly Bakery

A French bakery in South Philadelphia has been named to Eater's 2022 list of the best new restaurants in the country, making it one of the first bakeries to be featured, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is the second recognition this year for Machine Shop Boulangerie, located at 1901...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
BROOKLAWN, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

Spring Mill Veterinary Hospital set to open in Conshohocken. Currently offering mobile services

A new veterinary practice, Spring Mill Veterinary Hospital, is preparing to open at 1032 East Hector Street (Suite 102) in Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township). Opening the practice is Dr. Asal Caskey, who previously lived in Conshohocken for two years. Dr. Caskey graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine in 2009 and has been a veterinarian for 13 years.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Penn Valley Billionaire Developer on Ambitious Center City 76ers Complex Project; ‘I’ll Figure it Out!’

Artist's rendering of a Center-City arena for the Phila. 76ers. David Adelman, Penn Valley resident, continues his full-court-press effort to transform part of Phila.’s sagging fashion district into the Sixers’ home court. David Murrell reported his progress on the $1.3 billion vision in Philadelphia Magazine. Adelman established his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday

You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
UPPER DARBY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Plans for former Elkins Park skating rink move forward

York Road Realty Co., L.P. has proposed the site demolition of the former Old York Skating Club, 8116 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The property has been vacant for seven years, and may see a return to its recreational roots. In the rink’s place, the firm plans to construct a...
ELKINS PARK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

