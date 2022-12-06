uCity Square Holiday Fest is this Friday and Saturday: Artisan marketplace, pop-up skating rink, wine & beer garden and more

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:

BROOKLAWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO