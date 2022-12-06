Read full article on original website
Tennessee to Receive $13 Million from Settlement with Electronic Cigarette Manufacturer JUUL Labs, Inc.
Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a Complaint and Assurance of Voluntary Compliance relating to Tennessee’s settlement with electronic cigarette maker JUUL Labs, Inc. The settlement is the culmination of a two-year, bipartisan, 34-state investigation into JUUL’s marketing and sales practices. The total settlement payout will be $434.9 million, with Tennessee receiving approximately $13 million.
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for December 8-14, 2022
BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, December 12, 2022, through Friday, December 16, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Gov. Bill Lee Names General Warner Ross to Lead TN National Guard
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective January 21, 2023. Ross succeeds Major General Jeff Holmes, who will retire after 43 years of military service.
December 8, 2022 SBE Special Called WebEx Meeting
III. Action Items (First Reading – Roll Call Vote on All) First reading of several sections to District and School Operations. Rule 0520-01-02 to remove specific references to the Basic. Education Program (BEP) due to the passage of the Tennessee. Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISA). B. First reading...
TDH Grant Will Support Local Health Councils In Addressing Health Disparities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health announced today $1.8 million in grant awards will go to seven counties for a variety of locally-designed community health projects focused on improving long-term outcomes in physical health, mental health, and substance misuse. “We strongly support local leadership and partnerships to...
Volunteer Tennessee Awarded Nearly $400K from AmeriCorps Volunteer Generation Fund
NASHVILLE, TN – Volunteer Tennessee, Tennessee’s Governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, announced today that it has received a Volunteer Generation Fund grant of $399,893 from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. The grant will expand Volunteer Tennessee’s presence across the state, aiding the commission in improving infrastructure to support the engagement and participation of Tennessee citizens in volunteer activities and service-learning.
2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest Winners Selected
NASHVILLE --- The winning entries for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest have been selected by staff members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the public. The selections will appear in the annual calendar which will begin in January for the 2023 calendar year. The staff and public...
2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great...
