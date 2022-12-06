ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved

MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Vaad Kashrus Mehadrin (VKM) Taking On New Lakewood Establishments

[COMMUNICATED] In the short time since its inception, Vaad Kashrus Mehadrin has B’siyatta D’shmaya grown into a well respected, trusted and reliable Hashgacha throughout the tri-state and neighboring areas. With the unwavering support of Harav Noach Isaac Oelbaum shlita, and masterful guidance of Harav Elya Brudny shlita, Vaad...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
shorebeat.com

Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024

A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
BRICK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Yad B’Yad Support Groups Forming Now in Lakewood

Over ten years ago, with the haskama of Rabbi Gissinger tz”l, yblch”t Rabbi Shachar and Rabbi Blech, Yad b’Yad began offering support groups facilitated by highly experienced therapists. Under the clinical leadership of Goldy Jaroslawicz, LCSW and Blanca Klein, LCSW, what started as a small initiative with...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Beach Haven Rejects Redevelopment Plan

At an agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council voted down an ordinance that would have approved a redevelopment plan for a proposed Queen City East/Queen City West project. Council members Nancy Davis and Daniel Allen voted in favor, but Mayor Colleen Lambert, Council President Jaime Baumiller and...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Lakewood Township Committee Approves Banquet Hall Ordinance

UPDATE: The Lakewood Township Committee voted 3-0 to approve the banquet hall ordinance. The committee also voted to adopt the Planning Board’s recommendation and excluded schools in residential zones. However, the committee, taking into account the other recommendations made by the Planning Board regarding the amount of required parking...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Get Fired Up for Cedar Bridge Reenactment

Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines announces that the county department of parks and recreation will celebrat3 the 19th commemoration of the Affair at Cedar Bridge, at Cedar Bridge Tavern, located at 200 Old Halfway Rd. in Barnegat Township on Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held rain or shine.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

4.6 Acres Could Be Saved As Open Space

BRICK – The Brick Open Space Savers Committee (BOSS) was formed earlier last year with the purpose of identifying undeveloped parcels of land in town and recommending that they be preserved as open space. The Committee had its first meeting in September 2021 and since then, they have identified...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

