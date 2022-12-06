Read full article on original website
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved
MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Vaad Kashrus Mehadrin (VKM) Taking On New Lakewood Establishments
[COMMUNICATED] In the short time since its inception, Vaad Kashrus Mehadrin has B’siyatta D’shmaya grown into a well respected, trusted and reliable Hashgacha throughout the tri-state and neighboring areas. With the unwavering support of Harav Noach Isaac Oelbaum shlita, and masterful guidance of Harav Elya Brudny shlita, Vaad...
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
Check Out These 3 Large Christmas Inflatable Displays in Ocean County, NJ
Thanks to you, we found some large, beautiful Christmas inflatable decorations in Ocean County. Recently, I asked you to send me pictures and find the largest Christmas inflatable that you might see in your neighborhood. I asked if you know of an address or maybe your own address that has a large display of Christmas inflatables, please email me.
shorebeat.com
Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024
A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Yad B’Yad Support Groups Forming Now in Lakewood
Over ten years ago, with the haskama of Rabbi Gissinger tz”l, yblch”t Rabbi Shachar and Rabbi Blech, Yad b’Yad began offering support groups facilitated by highly experienced therapists. Under the clinical leadership of Goldy Jaroslawicz, LCSW and Blanca Klein, LCSW, what started as a small initiative with...
Residents offer input, solutions in first public meeting to help alleviate truck traffic off US 130 and New Jersey Turnpike
Residents frustrated with truck traffic in southern Middlesex County voiced their concerns and suggested solutions in the first public meeting for a study that will determine strategies to manage the traffic in the area. “I am afraid to drive around here with these trucks,” one woman said. The county...
thesandpaper.net
Beach Haven Rejects Redevelopment Plan
At an agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council voted down an ordinance that would have approved a redevelopment plan for a proposed Queen City East/Queen City West project. Council members Nancy Davis and Daniel Allen voted in favor, but Mayor Colleen Lambert, Council President Jaime Baumiller and...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Lakewood Township Committee Approves Banquet Hall Ordinance
UPDATE: The Lakewood Township Committee voted 3-0 to approve the banquet hall ordinance. The committee also voted to adopt the Planning Board’s recommendation and excluded schools in residential zones. However, the committee, taking into account the other recommendations made by the Planning Board regarding the amount of required parking...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CHEMED presents Dr. Marc Scheiner, MD, FACC – Cardiologist
This Monday at The Fairways in Annex Building, Multipurpose Room, 3 Fairways Boulevard, Lakewood NJ!. Don’t miss this important event.
New Jersey Globe
A preview of N.J.’s December 13 runoffs in Trenton, Perth Amboy, and Manchester
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) may have won the nation’s most important runoff election yesterday, but the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-most important are all still to come – and they’re all in New Jersey. Next Tuesday, December 13, voters in Trenton, Perth Amboy, and Manchester will head...
thesandpaper.net
Get Fired Up for Cedar Bridge Reenactment
Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines announces that the county department of parks and recreation will celebrat3 the 19th commemoration of the Affair at Cedar Bridge, at Cedar Bridge Tavern, located at 200 Old Halfway Rd. in Barnegat Township on Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held rain or shine.
NJ plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
Is the New United Skates of America Open Yet in Jackson, NJ?
We are excited about the new Jackson Skating Center, United Skates of America, the only roller skating place in Ocean County. A flood of sadness rushed through Ocean County when we saw this update on the Jackson Skating Center's Facebook. From the Jackson Skating Center Facebook:. Thank You for being...
4.6 Acres Could Be Saved As Open Space
BRICK – The Brick Open Space Savers Committee (BOSS) was formed earlier last year with the purpose of identifying undeveloped parcels of land in town and recommending that they be preserved as open space. The Committee had its first meeting in September 2021 and since then, they have identified...
Five Years Later, Panera Bread Stafford Twp Finally Opens
More than five years later, the planned Panera Bread location on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin became a reality today. We told you to be patient, but I had no idea you would have to be this patient. As we reported before, Tapinto.net pointed out that the Stafford Township Planning Board...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Renowned Gun Rights Attorney Addresses U.S. LawShield Event in Lakewood
A seminar in Lakewood on Sunday gave gun-owners and soon-to-be owners valuable information regarding the law, their rights, and more. Attendees learned about the new New Jersey gun rules, the CCW application process, tips on how to interact with law enforcement and more. With CCW applications seeing record high numbers,...
Ocean County Authorities Committed To Fighting Opioid Misuse
TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office (OCPO) has announced its partnership with The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey in order to spread lifesaving messages about prescription opioid misuse. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer sated his mission is to “protect the residents of his county...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Addressing Crisis in Jewish Communities Worldwide, Amudim Unites to Heal in Annual Fundraiser.
That seemingly random string of numbers won’t unlock a safe, nor will it identify an overseas bank account. Instead, that sequence of digits represents a seismic change in our communities, measuring Amudim’s global impact since its initial launch eight years ago. As of early fall, Amudim has stepped...
