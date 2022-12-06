Read full article on original website
KVOE
Semi pulls down power pole, power lines in Osage City
Osage City Police officers say a semi pulled down a power pole, disrupting electric and cable service in parts of the city limits Friday afternoon. The police department says the semi snagged an undetermined number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street shortly before 1 pm.
KVOE
THERMAL CERAMICS: Cause of recent fire determined; no additional information unveiled on entrapment call
Investigators have determined what caused a fire at an Emporia business late last month. Fire Marshal Reason Bradford says a malfunction in an air compressor was the likely cause of an incident Nov. 29. The fire caused heavy damage that was limited to the compressor room. Early signs of an explosion, Bradford says, were likely due to the room filling with smoke and then blasting outward when a door was opened.
WIBW
Crews respond to two-car injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash just north of Topeka. The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd Street and Elmont Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that no one was seriously injured...
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
Emporia gazette.com
Alternate-day rain rule in effect
Other parts of Kansas are dealing with ice. But the Emporia area should receive nothing but rain, along with lingering fog. A winter weather advisory was issued from Concordia north into Nebraska. But the temperature is several degrees above freezing in Emporia, with a Thursday morning low of 39 degrees.
Wrecks cause traffic backup on SB 75
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple wrecks in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 caused traffic to come to a standstill coming into Topeka Wednesday morning. Battling with foggy conditions, emergency crews reduced southbound traffic down to one lane ahead of the U.S. Highway 24 interchange. At least one truck was off the road as part […]
Emporia gazette.com
Post-Thanksgiving COVID surge near Emporia
An apparent surge in cases after Thanksgiving has made the Kansas coronavirus map almost as orange as a sweet potato. Lyon County remains at a high incidence rate, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday. The county reported 45 new cases in the week ending Friday, December 2, down from about 53 the week before.
Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
2 vehicle pursuits result in 2 arrests in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men are in custody following two separate vehicle pursuits. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michael E. Souders, 35, and William K. Elmore Jr., 30, both of Topeka, were arrested in two separate incidents on Dec. 5 and 6. Both men are currently in the Shawnee County Department of […]
Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys swim and dive finish third at Campus Invite
The Emporia High School boys swim and dive teams finished third place at the Campus Invitational in Wichita on Thursday. “Most of the boys did not swim their main events as I tried to switch them up a little and get them into something new for a meet, but they really rose to the occasion and made the most of it,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “We have been battling illnesses all week and had a few out for the meet and a couple who were not operating at 100%, but they still all gave a great performance. Every boy we took scored team points for us in some fashion and that is awesome for a group of boys that is this young and still gaining experience.”
KVOE
Man arrested after allegedly walking on Interstate 35, resisting arrest near Emporia
One person was arrested after an incident on Interstate 35 near Emporia on Tuesday. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says a deputy tried to arrest a person who was allegedly walking on the highway near mile marker 138, or near Road U. Deputies, with the help of Emporia Police and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, went “hands on” and the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Emanul Ramirex Cornejo, allegedly resisted arrest.
Emporia gazette.com
Connie May Hilbish
Connie May Hilbish, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. Connie was born January 19, 1945 in Emporia the daughter of John Neal and Alma (Pringle) Hartig. She retired from Newman Hospital having worked in housekeeping and switchboard/tubes. Connie attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia. She volunteered with the Newman Hospital Pink Ladies after her retirement. Connie enjoyed making book marks and crafts, visiting, flower gardening and vegetable gardening, cooking and canning and was involved with 4-H as a child, and then with her children and grandchildren.
Ribbon cutting is scheduled for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
Jan. 3 at noon is the date and time for the ribbon cutting for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ). GCH is being merged into the Stormont Vail Health system. The ribbon cutting will be held inside the main entrance...
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
Emergency repairs to start on highway section in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency stormwater repairs are set to cause traffic disruptions in Manhattan near a major thoroughfare. The City of Manhattan announced on Tuesday that repairs are set to start on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. due to a storm sewer collapse close to a metal grate on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 just […]
Emporia gazette.com
A look at the week ahead in Emporia High athletics
It was a successful weekend in Emporia High School athletics, and the Spartans will be back in action beginning on Thursday this week. The boys swim team will be at Haysville for the Campus Invitational beginning at 4 p.m. The Spartans are coming off a second-place finish at their home invite last week.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls basketball improves to 3-0 with win over Hayden
The Emporia High School girls basketball team topped Centennial League rival Hayden, 52-27, at White Auditorium on Friday night. Emporia led the entire game, jumping out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter and a 33-13 lead at the half. But they scored only 19 points in the second half, and head coach Carolyn Dorsey would have liked to see more.
Police: Suspects spray painted walls inside Kansas church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
