The Emporia High School boys swim and dive teams finished third place at the Campus Invitational in Wichita on Thursday. “Most of the boys did not swim their main events as I tried to switch them up a little and get them into something new for a meet, but they really rose to the occasion and made the most of it,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “We have been battling illnesses all week and had a few out for the meet and a couple who were not operating at 100%, but they still all gave a great performance. Every boy we took scored team points for us in some fashion and that is awesome for a group of boys that is this young and still gaining experience.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO