The Unreleased Off-White Nikes, What Were the Best New Balances of 2022? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the trio talks about the huge set of unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s on display at the Virgil Abloh Codes show in Miami, including the “Olympic,” Sheed, and Off-White inspired versions. They discuss Nike dropping Kyrie Irving, Kool Kiy’s sneaker lawsuit, and the release of the orange “Lobster” SB Dunks at Concepts. Also, the cohosts give a quick tribute at the end to the many people who make the show possible.
Nike SB and Ebay’s Dunk Honors the Legendary Sandy Bodecker
The original Ebay-inspired colorway of the Nike SB Dunk, a rainbow of patent leather from 2003 with a Nike logo on the heel made to look like Ebay’s, is one of those sneakers so rare that it barely exists. The sample pair was sawed into pieces to preserve its rarity. The one set that Nike did actually sell, during the Action Sports Retailer trade show in California in 2003, was available exclusively via charity auction and fetched over $30,000. Its owner was unknown to the public then, and seldom flaunted the sneaker in the decades after he acquired it.
Gucci Mane Drops 80-Track Project ‘So Icy Boyz: The Finale’
Gucci Mane closes out 2022 with a massive music drop. Less than two months after unleashing So Icy Boyz 22, the Alabama rapper returns with So Icy Boyz: The Finale—a New 1017 compilation project that runs three hours and 51 minutes. The ambitious effort is produced by Grammy award-winning hitmaker Zaytoven, and delivers 80—yes, 80—tracks across four discs.
Hélas Bids Farewell To 2022 With Second Web-Exclusive Drop
Following its Winter 2022 line of vintage World Cup jerseys, Parisian skate brand Hélas has just launched its web-exclusive drop to round out the end of the year. Boasting a line-up of 15 pieces, the new capsule features new graphics along with casual and cosy technical designs. Starring photographer...
Kyrie Irving Covers the Logos on His Nike Shoes
Nike’s decision to end its partnership with Kyrie Irving earlier this week prompted the Brooklyn Nets’ star point guard to alter his Kyrie signature shoe yesterday. In a regular season matchup against the Charlotte Hornets last night, Irving donned 2018’s “Raygun” Nike Kyrie 3, a colorway that borrows its looks from the coveted “Raygun” Nike SB Dunk Low from 2005. Irving has worn the “Raygun” Kyrie 3 before, but this time he covered the sides with tape that featured texts including “I am free. Thank you God…I am,” on one side, and “logo here” where the Swoosh logo would normally appear.
