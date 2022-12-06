The original Ebay-inspired colorway of the Nike SB Dunk, a rainbow of patent leather from 2003 with a Nike logo on the heel made to look like Ebay’s, is one of those sneakers so rare that it barely exists. The sample pair was sawed into pieces to preserve its rarity. The one set that Nike did actually sell, during the Action Sports Retailer trade show in California in 2003, was available exclusively via charity auction and fetched over $30,000. Its owner was unknown to the public then, and seldom flaunted the sneaker in the decades after he acquired it.

