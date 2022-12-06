ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

whopam.com

Feeding America food distribution is Saturday

The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville Christmas parade moved back to 7:15 p.m. Saturday

The threat of rain has moved Hopkinsville’s nighttime Christmas parade to 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The current forecast shows rain will be less likely later in the evening. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says all reporting times have been moved back two hours.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Gander memorial service is Monday at Hopkinsville park

Monday, Dec. 12, is the 37th anniversary of the Gander, Newfoundland, jet crash that killed 248 soldiers and eight crew members on a chartered flight bound for Fort Campbell. In memory of the tragedy, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at 12:12 p.m. Monday at Hopkinsville’s Gander Memorial Park. The park is on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Pennyrile Parkway. The Christian County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee is conducting the ceremony.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKR

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Forgotten Angels need help with stocking stuffers

Stocking stuffers are still needed for PADD’s Forgotten Angels campaign. Coordinator Cindy Tabor says they started with just over 400 angels on the tree at the PADD office on Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville and all but about five are gone. The program allows citizens to give residents of personal care homes in the nine-county region a better Christmas.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

David Peter Poquette

David Peter Poquette, of Clarksville, Tennessee formally DePere, Wisconsin passed away on December 8, 2022, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center surrounded by Betsy Glover and shortly after his brother, Richard (Dick) Poquette. Born February 19, 1952, Peter was one of 17 children born to Earl F. and Mary (Waznick) Poquette.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Danny Trotter

Danny Keith Trotter, age 74, of Portland, TN passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Slayden Baptist Church Cemetery.
PORTLAND, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 5,000 Homes Built in TN

CLARKSVILLE, TN — Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee celebrated its 5,000th house built in the state of Tennessee with host affiliate Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) on Thursday, Nov. 17. State and local officials as well as volunteers and key partners came together for a ceremony...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Amy Marie Zionkowski

Amy Marie Zionkowski, age 60, of Clarksville, TN Passed away on Monday December 5, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare after a long battle with cancer. Amy was born December 12, 1961, in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Lawrence Sirene and Joni Sirene. Amy was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies of Auxiliary. Amy was self-employed with her cleaning business and worked for families for generations and they treated her like family. She loved to shop and was a collector of thing that caught her eye. Amy loved the water and took a highly anticipated yearly trip with her family to the beach in North Carolina. Amy was an avid reader. If the book looked interesting, she would snag it to read it. She had great phone conversations with her distant family due to her living in a different state. Amy was full of life and will be deeply missed.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Janice Lorraine Fletcher

Janice Lorraine Fletcher was born March 26, 1964, in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Lynwood Williams (deceased) and Alice Ewing Long. God healed her from her pain and called her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She was a true woman of God and loved attending church. She...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Stage Set For Annual Hopkinsville Christmas Parade Saturday

The stage is set and the lights are in place in downtown Hopkinsville for Saturday’s Hopkinsville Electric System Christmas Parade. Toby Hudson and Tab Brockman with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say Christmas is in the air this week in Hopkinsville. Hudson says downtown Hopkinsville is decked out for this...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

