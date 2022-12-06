Amy Marie Zionkowski, age 60, of Clarksville, TN Passed away on Monday December 5, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare after a long battle with cancer. Amy was born December 12, 1961, in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Lawrence Sirene and Joni Sirene. Amy was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies of Auxiliary. Amy was self-employed with her cleaning business and worked for families for generations and they treated her like family. She loved to shop and was a collector of thing that caught her eye. Amy loved the water and took a highly anticipated yearly trip with her family to the beach in North Carolina. Amy was an avid reader. If the book looked interesting, she would snag it to read it. She had great phone conversations with her distant family due to her living in a different state. Amy was full of life and will be deeply missed.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO