5 Star Media Toy Drive continues Saturday in Clarksville, donate at Walmart on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 5 Star Media Group Annual Toy Drive began on Friday and will continue at Walmart on Madison St. beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. until 4 p.m. You can stop by and donate a new, unwrapped toy for a local child this holiday season.
Feeding America food distribution is Saturday
The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
Hopkinsville Christmas parade moved back to 7:15 p.m. Saturday
The threat of rain has moved Hopkinsville’s nighttime Christmas parade to 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The current forecast shows rain will be less likely later in the evening. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says all reporting times have been moved back two hours.
Gander memorial service is Monday at Hopkinsville park
Monday, Dec. 12, is the 37th anniversary of the Gander, Newfoundland, jet crash that killed 248 soldiers and eight crew members on a chartered flight bound for Fort Campbell. In memory of the tragedy, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at 12:12 p.m. Monday at Hopkinsville’s Gander Memorial Park. The park is on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Pennyrile Parkway. The Christian County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee is conducting the ceremony.
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
Forgotten Angels need help with stocking stuffers
Stocking stuffers are still needed for PADD’s Forgotten Angels campaign. Coordinator Cindy Tabor says they started with just over 400 angels on the tree at the PADD office on Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville and all but about five are gone. The program allows citizens to give residents of personal care homes in the nine-county region a better Christmas.
Trinity Episcopal Church to present Blue Christmas service: Christmas in a Minor Key
Trinity Episcopal Church invites all who might find this season difficult, or who are struggling this year, to our Christmas in a Minor Key service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Sometimes called a Blue Christmas service, this gathering provides a quiet and contemplative worship service as an alternative...
Weekend top picks: German market, Christmas Vacation at Roxy, 19th Century Santa Claus
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Christmas fun continues this weekend, with special events that include a German market, a performance of The Nutcracker and a 19th Century Santa. German Christmas Market: Hana is back with her amazing German food, and they will host a wide selection of unique,...
Chapel Hill planning to build school campus at Sango and Trough Springs Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Plans continue to move ahead for the future campus of Chapel Hill Christian Academy, with the school hosting the Wonders of His Love dinner recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Close to 500 supporters of the school attended the holiday fundraising event on...
David Peter Poquette
David Peter Poquette, of Clarksville, Tennessee formally DePere, Wisconsin passed away on December 8, 2022, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center surrounded by Betsy Glover and shortly after his brother, Richard (Dick) Poquette. Born February 19, 1952, Peter was one of 17 children born to Earl F. and Mary (Waznick) Poquette.
Taco John’s® to Celebrate a Bigger. Bolder. Better Grand Opening in Clarksville
Popular quick-service restaurant to host an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 12. December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Taco John’s is ready to serve its signature tacos, burritos and crispy Potato Olés® with more of the Clarksville community. Located at 1806 Ft. Campbell...
Governor’s Square Mall offers ‘Sensitive Santa’ event for kids, adults with special needs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the countdown for Christmas continues, the age-old tradition for children to meet with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas begins again. Unfortunately, the hustle and bustle of malls can be overwhelming and difficult for some children who are on the...
Looking for ways to help at Christmas? Here are several options in Hopkinsville
Giving gifts to charitable organizations and families in need at Christmas is a tradition many people commit to every year. If you are a tried-and-true holiday benefactor, or if you are new to this idea, there are several ways to help in Hopkinsville and Christian County. Hoptown Chronicle has compiled...
Danny Trotter
Danny Keith Trotter, age 74, of Portland, TN passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Slayden Baptist Church Cemetery.
Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 5,000 Homes Built in TN
CLARKSVILLE, TN — Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee celebrated its 5,000th house built in the state of Tennessee with host affiliate Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) on Thursday, Nov. 17. State and local officials as well as volunteers and key partners came together for a ceremony...
Amy Marie Zionkowski
Amy Marie Zionkowski, age 60, of Clarksville, TN Passed away on Monday December 5, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare after a long battle with cancer. Amy was born December 12, 1961, in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Lawrence Sirene and Joni Sirene. Amy was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies of Auxiliary. Amy was self-employed with her cleaning business and worked for families for generations and they treated her like family. She loved to shop and was a collector of thing that caught her eye. Amy loved the water and took a highly anticipated yearly trip with her family to the beach in North Carolina. Amy was an avid reader. If the book looked interesting, she would snag it to read it. She had great phone conversations with her distant family due to her living in a different state. Amy was full of life and will be deeply missed.
Janice Lorraine Fletcher
Janice Lorraine Fletcher was born March 26, 1964, in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Lynwood Williams (deceased) and Alice Ewing Long. God healed her from her pain and called her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She was a true woman of God and loved attending church. She...
Stage Set For Annual Hopkinsville Christmas Parade Saturday
The stage is set and the lights are in place in downtown Hopkinsville for Saturday’s Hopkinsville Electric System Christmas Parade. Toby Hudson and Tab Brockman with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say Christmas is in the air this week in Hopkinsville. Hudson says downtown Hopkinsville is decked out for this...
Clarksville man convicted of shooting, killing estranged wife at Fort Campbell military base
The federal jury found 33-year-old Victor E. Silvers guilty of multiple charges related to the 2018 murder of Brittney Niecol Silvers, a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell.
