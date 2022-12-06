Images of Galway During the Holidays Has Us Dreaming of an Irish Christmas

They're fully festive in Ireland right now!

Cities all over the world are getting dolled up for Christmas. From the giant Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City to Christmas markets popping up all over Europe, holiday cheer is spreading far and wide. One city that's really feeling festive for the season is Galway, Ireland !

Galway is known as the cultural heart of Ireland and a truly beautiful place any time of year. However, it especially lights up around this time of year, as this video from TikTok user @emm.walsh_ clearly shows.

That's the kind of charming Christmas scenery we love to see! We might be craving a Christmas in Ireland after this! Most of these scenes are from Galway's Christmas Market in their city center, a yearly event that hosts dozens of traditional wooden chalets selling food, drinks, and gifts, a giant Ferris wheel, and an area where kids can meet good old St. Nick. Even outside the Christmas Market, though, the city still glows with light and festivity.

Emm's inspiring video had locals feeling proud and out-of-towners (us included) feeling wistful. "Christmas in Galway>>>>>Christmas in any other country or county," boasted @ynwa_23_. "Never realised how much people love Galway until Christmas," marveled @annaliesetreacy76. "Reason number two I want to go to Galway," aspired @xzskykarzx.

Galway stays festive throughout the holiday season, but if you're interested in the Christmas Market in particular, that event runs daily up until the 22nd of December. While you're there, don't forget to visit the city's many museums, take in the twinkling lights at the Light Up Galway Festival (which also runs till the 22nd), and listen to the traditional Irish music that the city is known for. The best of the old and the new come together to make Galway a stunning European city- and a lovely place to visit for Christmas!

