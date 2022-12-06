Travel Expert Shares 'Boarding Pass Mistake' No One Should Ever Make

Honestly, this should be a given.

It's easy to get into a solid airport routine if you're someone who travels frequently, but for those who don't fly often, even just existing in the airport can be totally overwhelming. From checking baggage to navigating the TSA to finding your gate, there's a lot to figure out if you haven't flown in awhile... but even the most experienced travelers will make mistakes sometimes. We're only human, after all.

But maybe now you won't make this travel mistake next time you fly, thanks to a TIkTok video from @covertrip. This travel expert is sharing the one thing you shouldn't do with your boarding pass, and honestly, we had no idea how bad it could be if our pass ended up in the wrong hands, even after we've already taken our flight and don't need it anymore.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Try as we might to go totally digital when it comes to boarding passes, sometimes, we do still end up with a paper pass from a gate agent. In that case, this expert pointed out a few things you should know not to do: Don't post a photo of it, don't throw it away in a public trash can, and don't leave it behind on the airplane.

You might think the limited info on the pass isn't revealing anything, but as it turns out, it actually does. Not only will the barcode share more information, but there's a PNR (passenger name reference) number that hackers can use to find your passport information and possibly even your credit card information. He says that this means they could potentially cancel your future flights or steal the points you've earned on your frequent flyer account.

Instead of just throwing it away after you land, he recommends shredding it to be safe.

We never would have thought about it this way, but it's a great point. Better safe than sorry!