ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Travel Expert Shares 'Boarding Pass Mistake' No One Should Ever Make

By Nicole Pomarico
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tr2t6_0jZGQG9D00

Honestly, this should be a given.

It's easy to get into a solid airport routine if you're someone who travels frequently, but for those who don't fly often, even just existing in the airport can be totally overwhelming. From checking baggage to navigating the TSA to finding your gate, there's a lot to figure out if you haven't flown in awhile... but even the most experienced travelers will make mistakes sometimes. We're only human, after all.

But maybe now you won't make this travel mistake next time you fly, thanks to a TIkTok video from @covertrip. This travel expert is sharing the one thing you shouldn't do with your boarding pass, and honestly, we had no idea how bad it could be if our pass ended up in the wrong hands, even after we've already taken our flight and don't need it anymore.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Try as we might to go totally digital when it comes to boarding passes, sometimes, we do still end up with a paper pass from a gate agent. In that case, this expert pointed out a few things you should know not to do: Don't post a photo of it, don't throw it away in a public trash can, and don't leave it behind on the airplane.

You might think the limited info on the pass isn't revealing anything, but as it turns out, it actually does. Not only will the barcode share more information, but there's a PNR (passenger name reference) number that hackers can use to find your passport information and possibly even your credit card information. He says that this means they could potentially cancel your future flights or steal the points you've earned on your frequent flyer account.

Instead of just throwing it away after you land, he recommends shredding it to be safe.

We never would have thought about it this way, but it's a great point. Better safe than sorry!

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Flight attendant reveals the cabin crew's most hated flyer - and it's not a screaming baby

A former flight attendant reveals what makes the cabin crew hate a passenger the most in a now-viral TikTok video that has over 1.5 million views. Kat Kamalani, a former flight attendant from the US, has shared with her followers on TikTok which type of passengers the cabin crew hates the most in a clip she shared on TikTok. What’s surprising is that it isn’t crying babies. Instead, the ex-stewardess attendant claims that people who complain about crying babies irritate the cabin crew the most.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
503
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy