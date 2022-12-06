ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

the University of Delaware

For the Record

For the Record provides information about recent professional activities and honors of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and alumni. Recent presentations, publications, service and honors include the following:. Presentations. Arline Wilson, senior assistant librarian and digital humanities and Africana scholar at the Library, Museums and Press, presented a talk...
the University of Delaware

Opening the doors of access and affordability

Increasing access to higher education is integral to UD’s mission. One of myriad ways the University is opening doors is through the Associate in Arts Program (AAP), an affordable pathway to college for Delaware residents. With locations in Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown, the two-year program offers small class sizes, specialized advising and low or—in most cases—no tuition. Students are full-fledged Blue Hens who, after earning an associate degree, may transition to UD’s main campus, which nine out of 10 do.
the University of Delaware

UD hosts second fall meal swipe drive

The University of Delaware is hosting the second Swipe Out Hunger meal drive of the semester and invites all students, staff and faculty to participate in the drive to help aid in food insecurity on-campus. This partnership transfers meal swipes to the UD ID of any UD student in need...
