Increasing access to higher education is integral to UD’s mission. One of myriad ways the University is opening doors is through the Associate in Arts Program (AAP), an affordable pathway to college for Delaware residents. With locations in Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown, the two-year program offers small class sizes, specialized advising and low or—in most cases—no tuition. Students are full-fledged Blue Hens who, after earning an associate degree, may transition to UD’s main campus, which nine out of 10 do.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO