Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Wichita Eagle
KC Royals escape Rule 5 Draft unscathed ... and add intriguing minor-league prospect
The Kansas City Royals didn’t have their farm system pilfered during the major-league phase of MLB’s Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday afternoon. While they did lose a player in the Triple-A phase of the draft, they also added a high-upside, low-risk addition of their own. The biggest perceived...
CBS News
Former Cub Jason Heyward signs minor league deal with Dodgers
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Former Cub Jason Heyward is headed to Los Angeles. The five-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 World Series champion signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers Thursday – which came with a n invitation to spring training. Heyward, 33, was released from the Cubs earlier...
Rockies, Cole Tucker Agree To Minor League Deal
The Rockies are in agreement with utilityman Cole Tucker on a minor league contract, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (Twitter link). He’ll receive an invitation to big league Spring Training. Tucker was a first-round selection of the Pirates, going 24th overall out of an Arizona high school in 2014....
Diamondbacks add minor-league pitching in Rule 5 Draft
The Arizona Diamondbacks honed in on pitching depth during Wednesday’s Rule 5 draft, taking three arms in the minor league phase of the event. Arizona added RHP Taylor Rashi from the Giants in the first round, RHP Denny Larrondo from the Yankees in the second round and RHP Peter Solomon from the Pirates in Round 3.
KC Royals could have large chunk of their lineup playing in World Baseball Classic
From veteran stars like Salvador Perez to breakout talents like Bobby Witt Jr., the World Baseball Classic will likely feature a significant Royals flavor.
Chillicothe native Zach McAllister signs deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks
Zach McAllister's birthday came with an extra-special present. The Chillicothe native, who turned 35 on Thursday, signed a minor-league free agent contract to play the 2023 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. McAllister appeared in 56 games last season with the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds. The right-hander went...
Why KC Royals GM J.J. Picollo thinks ‘fairly quiet’ offseason could pay dividends
The Royals continue to explore free agent and trade options, but the “incremental improvement” of current players will be the focus.
Marlins, Austin Allen Agree To Minor League Deal
The Marlins have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Austin Allen, as first indicated on the team’s transactions log at MLB.com. The former Padres and Athletics backstop will presumably vie for a roster spot in Spring Training with the Fish. Allen, 29 next month, was a fourth-round...
Reds Sign Silvino Bracho To Minor League Deal
The Reds announced this evening they’ve inked reliever Silvino Bracho to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league Spring Training. The 30-year-old was available after being non-tendered by the Braves. Bracho has appeared in parts of six big league campaigns. He debuted back in 2015, when...
Comments / 0