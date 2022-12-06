ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Former Cub Jason Heyward signs minor league deal with Dodgers

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Former Cub Jason Heyward is headed to Los Angeles. The five-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 World Series champion signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers Thursday – which came with a n invitation to spring training. Heyward, 33, was released from the Cubs earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies, Cole Tucker Agree To Minor League Deal

The Rockies are in agreement with utilityman Cole Tucker on a minor league contract, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (Twitter link). He’ll receive an invitation to big league Spring Training. Tucker was a first-round selection of the Pirates, going 24th overall out of an Arizona high school in 2014....
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks add minor-league pitching in Rule 5 Draft

The Arizona Diamondbacks honed in on pitching depth during Wednesday’s Rule 5 draft, taking three arms in the minor league phase of the event. Arizona added RHP Taylor Rashi from the Giants in the first round, RHP Denny Larrondo from the Yankees in the second round and RHP Peter Solomon from the Pirates in Round 3.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins, Austin Allen Agree To Minor League Deal

The Marlins have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Austin Allen, as first indicated on the team’s transactions log at MLB.com. The former Padres and Athletics backstop will presumably vie for a roster spot in Spring Training with the Fish. Allen, 29 next month, was a fourth-round...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds Sign Silvino Bracho To Minor League Deal

The Reds announced this evening they’ve inked reliever Silvino Bracho to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league Spring Training. The 30-year-old was available after being non-tendered by the Braves. Bracho has appeared in parts of six big league campaigns. He debuted back in 2015, when...
CINCINNATI, OH

