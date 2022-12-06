Read full article on original website
Kenny Chesney Announces Nostalgic I Go Back Tour for 2023, Featuring Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney spent much of 2022 playing sold out stadiums on his massive Here and Now Tour. Next year, he'll be going a different direction: Backwards. The "Summertime" hitmaker has announced a nostalgic tour, the I Go Back Tour, for 2023. Instead of continuing down the lane of high-occupancy venues,...
Brett Young to Hit the Road on ‘5 Tour 3 2 1′ in 2023
Country hitmaker Brett Young has announced his brand new tour, Brett Young: 5 Tour 3 2 1. Kicking off in Columbus, Ohio, on March 30, 2023, the 17-date trek will span across the U.S. and conclude at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on May 20, 2023. Morgan Evans and newcomer Ashley Cooke will serve as openers on the tour.
Jaimee Harris Proclaims ‘Love is Gonna Come Again,’ Shares 2023 Tour Dates [EXCLUSIVE]
Jaimee Harris offers comfort amidst grief with her powerful new track "Love is Gonna Come Again," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Nov. 29). Penned by Harris and Graham Weber, "Love is Gonna Come Again" is the impressive second single from the talented Texas-born singer-songwriter's upcoming album, Boomerang Town. The intricate, emotional song taps into the blanket of uncertainty and pain that can engulf those reeling from a devastating loss.
Chris Janson’s Newly Announced Heavy & Western Tour Will Stretch Into 2023
Chris Janson is hitting the road again. The "Buy Me a Boat" singer has announced a lengthy headlining tour that begins later this month and stretches into summer 2023. His newly announced Heavy & Western Tour kicks off on Dec. 17 with an appearance at Jingle Fest in Saint Charles, Mo. and continues with a stop on Dec. 30 at Lori's Roadhouse in West Chester, Ohio. After a short break, Janson will continue his trek with stops in South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, Georgia, Utah and more.
Jason Eady and Adam Hood Hold Onto Hope in New Collaboration ‘Broke Not Broken’ [LISTEN]
Celebrated singer-songwriters Adam Hood and Jason Eady have joined forces for an uplifting new collaboration. Released on Nov. 25, their new single "Broke Not Broken" was recorded by the longtime pals less than six hours after they co-wrote it. "We wrote this song about searching for hope when the clouds...
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
Randy Rogers Band Finds Love in a Bar in ‘Fast Car’ Music Video [WATCH]
Randy Rogers Band is back with a music video for "Fast Car," the latest single from their ninth studio album, Homecoming, which was released in October. The track is a driving ballad about the first encounter between two people that have never met and all of the assumptions the narrator makes about a potential new love interest.
Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates
Drive-By Truckers are hitting the road next year in support of their recently released 14th career studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII. The beloved Southern rock outfit will kick off their trek on March 9 at The Vogue in Indianapolis, Ind. The run includes several stops with multiple nights, including the band's annual four-day HeAthen's Homecoming celebration, held at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Ga..
Dolly Parton Is Opening a Museum and a ‘Dolly Center’ in Nashville
Even at 76 years old, Dolly Parton never seems to slow down. From music to movies, philanthropic efforts and even her own theme park, there is very little the country veteran hasn't done. Now, she has her eyes set on establishing a few brick and mortars in Nashville. "I'm going...
‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Dead at 66
Die Hard and Walker Texas Ranger actor Clarence Gilyard has died. The 66-year-old may best be remembered for starring in nearly 200 episodes of the Chuck Norris adventure series on CBS as the title character's partner and best friend. During the very first episode of Walker, Texas Ranger, actor Chuck...
Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died
Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
South Bend stars Lincoln Glass, Steve Reynolds part of Indiana HOF Silver Anniversary team
Four men with area ties to South Bend have been named to the 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary team. The team recognizes athletes for outstanding accomplishments as a high school senior basketball player 25 years ago. Lincoln Glass of South Bend Clay and Steve Reynolds of South Bend Riley are two local athletes to be honored while Greg Tonagel of LaPorte and Brian Wray of Plymouth are a pair of area athletes being honored. ...
Charley Crockett Hits the Studio in Retro-Inspired ‘Odessa’ Music Video [WATCH]
Charley Crockett has shared a new music video for his track "Odessa," a cut from the country talent's recently-released album The Man From Waco. The clips capture Crockett and his band, the Blue Drifters, hard at work recording the record. The footage has a grainy, VHS-like feel, which fits the analog-style session depicted at Bruce Robison's studio in Austin, Texas.
Jake Flint GoFundMe Aims to Raise Money for Late Singer’s Wife + Family
An online fundraiser set up after Red Dirt singer Jake Flint's untimely death seeks to raise money for his new wife, Brenda, and his family. "We lost a great man in our music community," a GoFundMe page states. "Please help us raise money for his family. All money will go to his wife and family."
LeAnn Rimes Suffers Vocal Cord Bleed, Postpones Shows: ‘I Am Devastated’
LeAnn Rimes will be forced to reschedule shows on her holiday tour due to a vocal injury stemming from an illness. The singer shares a handwritten letter on social media, explaining to fans that she cannot sing or speak due to a "bleed" on her vocal cord. Thus, she must postpone concerts in Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, which were planned for Dec. 9 and 10.
Top 10 Sunny Sweeney Songs
Country singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney first cut her teeth as an artist on the Red Dirt circuit in Texas. The Austin native self-released her debut album, Heartbreaker's Hall of Fame, in 2007. A few years later, after catching the eye of Republic Nashville, she released her breakthrough album, 2011's Concrete. The sophomore effort soared to No. 7 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, positioning her at the forefront of a new wave of Texas-based artists that successfully crossed over into the Nashville mainstream.
