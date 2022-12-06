ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Young to Hit the Road on ‘5 Tour 3 2 1′ in 2023

Country hitmaker Brett Young has announced his brand new tour, Brett Young: 5 Tour 3 2 1. Kicking off in Columbus, Ohio, on March 30, 2023, the 17-date trek will span across the U.S. and conclude at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on May 20, 2023. Morgan Evans and newcomer Ashley Cooke will serve as openers on the tour.
Jaimee Harris Proclaims ‘Love is Gonna Come Again,’ Shares 2023 Tour Dates [EXCLUSIVE]

Jaimee Harris offers comfort amidst grief with her powerful new track "Love is Gonna Come Again," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Nov. 29). Penned by Harris and Graham Weber, "Love is Gonna Come Again" is the impressive second single from the talented Texas-born singer-songwriter's upcoming album, Boomerang Town. The intricate, emotional song taps into the blanket of uncertainty and pain that can engulf those reeling from a devastating loss.
Chris Janson’s Newly Announced Heavy & Western Tour Will Stretch Into 2023

Chris Janson is hitting the road again. The "Buy Me a Boat" singer has announced a lengthy headlining tour that begins later this month and stretches into summer 2023. His newly announced Heavy & Western Tour kicks off on Dec. 17 with an appearance at Jingle Fest in Saint Charles, Mo. and continues with a stop on Dec. 30 at Lori's Roadhouse in West Chester, Ohio. After a short break, Janson will continue his trek with stops in South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, Georgia, Utah and more.
Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Drive-By Truckers are hitting the road next year in support of their recently released 14th career studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII. The beloved Southern rock outfit will kick off their trek on March 9 at The Vogue in Indianapolis, Ind. The run includes several stops with multiple nights, including the band's annual four-day HeAthen's Homecoming celebration, held at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Ga..
‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Dead at 66

Die Hard and Walker Texas Ranger actor Clarence Gilyard has died. The 66-year-old may best be remembered for starring in nearly 200 episodes of the Chuck Norris adventure series on CBS as the title character's partner and best friend. During the very first episode of Walker, Texas Ranger, actor Chuck...
Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died

Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
South Bend stars Lincoln Glass, Steve Reynolds part of Indiana HOF Silver Anniversary team

Four men with area ties to South Bend have been named to the 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary team. The team recognizes athletes for outstanding accomplishments as a high school senior basketball player 25 years ago. Lincoln Glass of South Bend Clay and Steve Reynolds of South Bend Riley are two local athletes to be honored while Greg Tonagel of LaPorte and Brian Wray of Plymouth are a pair of area athletes being honored. ...
Top 10 Sunny Sweeney Songs

Country singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney first cut her teeth as an artist on the Red Dirt circuit in Texas. The Austin native self-released her debut album, Heartbreaker's Hall of Fame, in 2007. A few years later, after catching the eye of Republic Nashville, she released her breakthrough album, 2011's Concrete. The sophomore effort soared to No. 7 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, positioning her at the forefront of a new wave of Texas-based artists that successfully crossed over into the Nashville mainstream.
