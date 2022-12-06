Chris Janson is hitting the road again. The "Buy Me a Boat" singer has announced a lengthy headlining tour that begins later this month and stretches into summer 2023. His newly announced Heavy & Western Tour kicks off on Dec. 17 with an appearance at Jingle Fest in Saint Charles, Mo. and continues with a stop on Dec. 30 at Lori's Roadhouse in West Chester, Ohio. After a short break, Janson will continue his trek with stops in South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, Georgia, Utah and more.

