Related
markerzone.com
JEFF SKINNER TOSSED FROM GAME FOR BRUTAL CROSS CHECK
Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner was tossed from their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for crosschecking Jake Guentzel in the face with just 0:21 remaining in regulation. Skinner received a two minute minor for slashing, a five minute major for cross checking along with a match penalty. Guentzel was called...
markerzone.com
EVENTFUL NIGHT AT MULLET ARENA AS ZAMBONI BREAKS DOWN AND FANS FIGHT IN THE STANDS (VIDEO)
Call it anything but boring. It was a night filled with the unexpected Friday as the Arizona Coyotes faced the Boston Bruins at their home location, Mullet Arena. during the first intermission, the Zamboni broke down, leaving staff to clean up the mess left behind on the ice. Another incident...
markerzone.com
KRIS LETANG APPEARS READY TO RETURN SHORTLY AFTER SUFFERING A STROKE
On November 30, Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall revealed that defenseman Kris Letang would be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke. Fast forward nine days, and Letang is a full participant at Penguins' practice, wearing a full participants jersey. For most folks, nine days seems like an awfully short period...
markerzone.com
TOMAS NOSEK TAKES EXCEPTION TO BIG HIT ON DAVID PASTRNAK
It's just a rule of the sport that if someone throws a hit on your star player, someone has to answer the bell. This hit by Dryden Hunt wasn't predatory or anything, but it brought the home crowd in Denver to their feet. Tomas Nosek rose to the occasion, but...
markerzone.com
SLOVAKIA TO HAVE TWO OF THEIR THREE 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICKS ON WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
While it's unclear whether or not first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will be loaned by the Montreal Canadiens, Hockey Slovakia will be getting two other first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for their World Junior roster. According to former NHLer and current President of Hockey Slovakia, Miroslav Satan,...
markerzone.com
TRAVIS KONECNY TAKES EXCEPTION AFTER ALEX OVCHKIN SCORES HIS SECOND EMPTY-NETTER OF THE NIGHT (VIDEO)
If you're tracking where Alex Ovechkin stands on the NHL's All-Time goal scoring list, he's now at 795 after scoring two Wednesday night. At least one person wasn't happy with the way that happened, though, as both of Ovi's goals would come on an empty net. With the Washington Capitals...
markerzone.com
NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY SUMMONS KRAKEN DEFENCEMAN JAMIE OLEKSIAK FOR A HEARING
The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday morning that Seattle Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak will have a hearing for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenceman Alexander Alexeyev. The incident that's being reviewed occurred half-way through the second period of Friday's game between...
markerzone.com
JACK HUGHES SETS NHL RECORD IN FRIDAY'S DEFEAT TO THE ISLANDERS
In Friday's matchup against the New York Islanders, Jack Hughes set an all-time NHL record. Down three goals near the end of the third period, Hughes played the final 6:02, marking the longest shift in the league's 105-year history. Hughes scored a goal in that time too, pulling the Devils...
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER ROMANOV COMMENTS ON HIS BIG HIT ON DEVILS FORWARD MILES WOOD
New York Islanders defenceman Alexander Romanov laid a HUGE hit on New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood during Friday's game between the two teams. Just over half-way through the second period, Wood was skating through the Islanders' zone with the puck when Romanov comes in like a freight train and levelling the Devils forward. Romanov was then jumped by Michael McLeod and forced into a fight.
markerzone.com
PLAYER SAFETY SUSPENDS PIERRE ENGVALL FOR THURSDAY'S SLASHING INCIDENT
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall has been suspended for one game, per the NHL's Department of Player Safety. The action comes in response to Thursday night's incident against the Los Angeles Kings. Engvall will miss Toronto's Saturday night matchup against the Calgary Flames, eligible to return on Tuesday when...
markerzone.com
PIERRE ENGVALL SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY FOR SLASHING KINGS' SEAN DURZI
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall for his slash to the head of Kings defenseman Sean Durzi on Thursday night. Engvall received a match penalty for the play, and the hearing to which he was beckoned opens the possibility of a suspension.
markerzone.com
NHL TO HONOUR MAPLE LEAFS LEGEND DAVE KEON DURING ALL-STAR WEEKEND
When the NHL descends on South Florida for the 2023 All-Star Weekend, they plan to hold a 'Legends Lunch', similar to what the NBA has done for years and in doing so, will honour Toronto Maple Leafs legend, Dave Keon. "100%. They're borrowing it, if not stealing it, yes. It'll...
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS ANOTHER NHLER'S CAREER IN JEOPARDY DUE TO REPEATED HEAD INJURIES
Head injuries have long been understudied and overlooked in contact sports. In hockey especially, the culture of 'battling through injury' is prevalent, which isn't inherently a bad thing. Personally, it taught me a lot about fighting through adversity and the strength to do so. When it comes to head injuries,...
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER ROMANOV ABSOLUTELY SMOKES MILES WOOD, MCLEOD GETS EJECTED
After a crazy, six-goal opening 30 minutes of play, Alexander Romanov really turned up the heat in this Islanders-Devils matchup. Miles Wood was caught going through the middle with his head down and was subsequently destroyed. Miles Wood left the bench with the trainers, and there is a strong chance...
markerzone.com
PIERRE ENGVALL GETS EJECTED FOR TWO-HAND SLASHING SEAN DURZI IN BACK OF HIS HEAD
Pierre Engvall received a game misconduct for intent to injure Kings defenseman Sean Durzi. The two were involved in a small back-and-forth when the Maple Leafs forward took it too far. I'm no rules expert, but I'm almost positive you can't do that. Feel free to check me on that.
markerzone.com
COYOTES LOAN 2021 NINTH OVERALL PICK TO HOCKEY CANADA FOR WORLD JUNIORS
One day after adding a pair of NHLers in Brandt Clarke and Shane Wright to their World Junior roster, Hockey Canada has announced that the Arizona Coyotes have loaned 2021 ninth overall pick Dylan Guenther to them for the tournament. Guenther, 19, is currently in his first season in the...
markerzone.com
KINGS LOAN ROOKIE DEFENCEMAN BRANDT CLARKE TO CANADA FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
After being looked over by Hockey Canada for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, both the December 2021 tournament that got cancelled and for the summer edition, Brandt Clarke will finally wear the Maple Leaf. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Kings announced that they've loaned the 2021 eighth overall pick...
markerzone.com
TAGE THOMPSON SCORES FOUR GOALS IN THE FIRST PERIOD
Tage Thompson's ascent from promising prospect to elite sniper happened seemingly overnight. After a strong campaign in '21-22, Thompson signed a seven-year, $50 million this summer - with one year still on his entry-level deal - and that looks like the steal of the decade all of a sudden. Thompson...
markerzone.com
AHLER SUSPENDED FOR SIXTH TIME SINCE 2021 FOLLOWING BOARDING CALL (VIDEO)
Boko Imama, who has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey playing career in the AHL, has been suspended again, his sixth suspension since 2021. Imama received a four-game ban from the AHL following a boarding call in a game over the weekend between his Tucson Roadrunners and the San Jose Barracuda. Imama was given a five minute major and booted from the game.
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU SAYS HE DIDN'T STRING CALGARY ALONG DURING FREE AGENCY
Johnny Gaudreau's time in Calgary may be over, but he wants to set the record straight and says that he didn't string the Flames along during free agency, before signing a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. "It was super close," Gaudreau said "I know a lot...
Comments / 1