New York Islanders defenceman Alexander Romanov laid a HUGE hit on New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood during Friday's game between the two teams. Just over half-way through the second period, Wood was skating through the Islanders' zone with the puck when Romanov comes in like a freight train and levelling the Devils forward. Romanov was then jumped by Michael McLeod and forced into a fight.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO