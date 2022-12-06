ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JEFF SKINNER TOSSED FROM GAME FOR BRUTAL CROSS CHECK

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner was tossed from their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for crosschecking Jake Guentzel in the face with just 0:21 remaining in regulation. Skinner received a two minute minor for slashing, a five minute major for cross checking along with a match penalty. Guentzel was called...
BUFFALO, NY
KRIS LETANG APPEARS READY TO RETURN SHORTLY AFTER SUFFERING A STROKE

On November 30, Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall revealed that defenseman Kris Letang would be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke. Fast forward nine days, and Letang is a full participant at Penguins' practice, wearing a full participants jersey. For most folks, nine days seems like an awfully short period...
TOMAS NOSEK TAKES EXCEPTION TO BIG HIT ON DAVID PASTRNAK

It's just a rule of the sport that if someone throws a hit on your star player, someone has to answer the bell. This hit by Dryden Hunt wasn't predatory or anything, but it brought the home crowd in Denver to their feet. Tomas Nosek rose to the occasion, but...
DENVER, CO
SLOVAKIA TO HAVE TWO OF THEIR THREE 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICKS ON WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER

While it's unclear whether or not first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will be loaned by the Montreal Canadiens, Hockey Slovakia will be getting two other first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for their World Junior roster. According to former NHLer and current President of Hockey Slovakia, Miroslav Satan,...
NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY SUMMONS KRAKEN DEFENCEMAN JAMIE OLEKSIAK FOR A HEARING

The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday morning that Seattle Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak will have a hearing for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenceman Alexander Alexeyev. The incident that's being reviewed occurred half-way through the second period of Friday's game between...
SEATTLE, WA
JACK HUGHES SETS NHL RECORD IN FRIDAY'S DEFEAT TO THE ISLANDERS

In Friday's matchup against the New York Islanders, Jack Hughes set an all-time NHL record. Down three goals near the end of the third period, Hughes played the final 6:02, marking the longest shift in the league's 105-year history. Hughes scored a goal in that time too, pulling the Devils...
ELMONT, NY
ALEXANDER ROMANOV COMMENTS ON HIS BIG HIT ON DEVILS FORWARD MILES WOOD

New York Islanders defenceman Alexander Romanov laid a HUGE hit on New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood during Friday's game between the two teams. Just over half-way through the second period, Wood was skating through the Islanders' zone with the puck when Romanov comes in like a freight train and levelling the Devils forward. Romanov was then jumped by Michael McLeod and forced into a fight.
NEWARK, NJ
PLAYER SAFETY SUSPENDS PIERRE ENGVALL FOR THURSDAY'S SLASHING INCIDENT

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall has been suspended for one game, per the NHL's Department of Player Safety. The action comes in response to Thursday night's incident against the Los Angeles Kings. Engvall will miss Toronto's Saturday night matchup against the Calgary Flames, eligible to return on Tuesday when...
NHL TO HONOUR MAPLE LEAFS LEGEND DAVE KEON DURING ALL-STAR WEEKEND

When the NHL descends on South Florida for the 2023 All-Star Weekend, they plan to hold a 'Legends Lunch', similar to what the NBA has done for years and in doing so, will honour Toronto Maple Leafs legend, Dave Keon. "100%. They're borrowing it, if not stealing it, yes. It'll...
INSIDER SAYS ANOTHER NHLER'S CAREER IN JEOPARDY DUE TO REPEATED HEAD INJURIES

Head injuries have long been understudied and overlooked in contact sports. In hockey especially, the culture of 'battling through injury' is prevalent, which isn't inherently a bad thing. Personally, it taught me a lot about fighting through adversity and the strength to do so. When it comes to head injuries,...
ALEXANDER ROMANOV ABSOLUTELY SMOKES MILES WOOD, MCLEOD GETS EJECTED

After a crazy, six-goal opening 30 minutes of play, Alexander Romanov really turned up the heat in this Islanders-Devils matchup. Miles Wood was caught going through the middle with his head down and was subsequently destroyed. Miles Wood left the bench with the trainers, and there is a strong chance...
ELMONT, NY
COYOTES LOAN 2021 NINTH OVERALL PICK TO HOCKEY CANADA FOR WORLD JUNIORS

One day after adding a pair of NHLers in Brandt Clarke and Shane Wright to their World Junior roster, Hockey Canada has announced that the Arizona Coyotes have loaned 2021 ninth overall pick Dylan Guenther to them for the tournament. Guenther, 19, is currently in his first season in the...
TAGE THOMPSON SCORES FOUR GOALS IN THE FIRST PERIOD

Tage Thompson's ascent from promising prospect to elite sniper happened seemingly overnight. After a strong campaign in '21-22, Thompson signed a seven-year, $50 million this summer - with one year still on his entry-level deal - and that looks like the steal of the decade all of a sudden. Thompson...
AHLER SUSPENDED FOR SIXTH TIME SINCE 2021 FOLLOWING BOARDING CALL (VIDEO)

Boko Imama, who has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey playing career in the AHL, has been suspended again, his sixth suspension since 2021. Imama received a four-game ban from the AHL following a boarding call in a game over the weekend between his Tucson Roadrunners and the San Jose Barracuda. Imama was given a five minute major and booted from the game.
TUCSON, AZ
JOHNNY GAUDREAU SAYS HE DIDN'T STRING CALGARY ALONG DURING FREE AGENCY

Johnny Gaudreau's time in Calgary may be over, but he wants to set the record straight and says that he didn't string the Flames along during free agency, before signing a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. "It was super close," Gaudreau said "I know a lot...
COLUMBUS, OH

