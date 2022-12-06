Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Council Bluffs businesses optimistic about development activity at former mall site
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three years ago, some tenants at the Mall of the Bluffs were angry and concerned about the future of their business when the mall shut its doors. Menards purchased the old mall and they didn’t waste any time redeveloping the space. Business owners are hoping this project brings new life to the area.
KETV.com
MUD Board approves rate hikes for both gas and water
OMAHA, Neb. — Your gas and water bills are going up. The Metropolitan Utilities District Board voted on Wednesday to approve a budget that increases fees for both gas and water service and warned that plans for a downtown streetcar could drive rates even higher. Under the new budget...
northwestmoinfo.com
NWMSU Board Approves Demolition of Two Former Residence Halls
Northwest Missouri State University will demolish two former residence halls on campus. Reports say the NWMSU Board of Regents Thursday approved the demolition of Phillips Hall and North Complex on the Maryville campus. The university also plans to renovate South Complex. Northwest Missouri State projects the demolition to cost around...
KETV.com
Crash brings down power lines in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A crash brought down power lines in Bellevue early Friday morning. KETV NewsWatch 7 found crews at Lincoln and Galvin roads around 3 a.m. They blocked off one lane of traffic while they worked. One person also went to the hospital. Their condition was not released.
Avoca man injured in a three-vehicle accident
(Pottawattamie Co) An Avoca man was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at approximately 4:52 a.m. at the 19 mile marker of I-80 westbound near Underwood. Emilio Lucio Guerra, of Des Moines, was driving a 2020 Kenworth cargo truck westbound when he lost control due to a possible deer in the roadway. The truck came to a stop, blocking the left lane completely. Shortly after, a 2013 GMC Sierra, driven by Larry Keith Wineland, of Avoca, broadsided the rolled over truck. A third collision occurred when a 2007 Chevy Monte Carlo, driven by Michael John Carroll, of Avoca, rear ended the GMC pickup.
kmaland.com
Progress reported on SMC cancer center addition
(Shenandoah) -- Significant progress has been made on the latest construction efforts at the Shenandoah Medical Center. That's the message from SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News the construction phase is beginning to hit its final stride and could wrap up by early next year. The hospital started the construction efforts on the nearly 10,000-square-foot, $12 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center earlier this year. Sells says the project has remained largely on schedule, which he credited to tremendous planning from the project's contractor.
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
kmaland.com
Glen M. Blanchard, 91, Clarinda, IA
Https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx... Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
kmaland.com
Charles W. "Chuck" Beck, 85, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project or Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Fatal accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Mulloney Avenue and 330th Street at 12:01 p.m. today (Monday). Upon arrival, Deputies found a silver Toyota Rav4 had left the roadway and struck a tree in the north ditch. An investigation of the scene concluded the vehicle had partially gone off the roadway while traversing the curve. The driver tried to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway, in doing so, lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision with a tree. The driver and sole occupant, Brooke Samms of Malvern, died at the scene.
kmaland.com
Edwin "Ed" Weddle, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Nebraska man injured in a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County
(Pottawattamie Co) A Nebraska man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at around 4:50 a.m. near mile marker 20 of I-80. Chad Duane Ira, of Altoona, was driving a 2017 tractor trailer westbound when he observed an overturned vehicle in the roadway and came to a stop in the right lane of travel. Jeremy J Ryan, of Omaha, was driving a 2019 Freightliner M2 westbound and was unable to come to a stop and rear ended the tractor trailer.
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Chris Baird, Baird Family Christmas Light Display
(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue.
Fairfield Sun Times
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
Malvern woman dies in fatal, single-vehicle crash Monday
Just after noon on Monday, Mills County Deputies responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mulloney Ave and 330th Street, southeast of Malvern.
WOWT
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to local hospitals Sunday night after a truck drove into a trench dug by Metropolitan Utilities District. Around 8:30 p.m. Omaha Police tell 6 News they responded to reports of a truck that had driven into a giant construction hole at 40th and Laurel streets in North Omaha.
kmaland.com
Glenwood woman booked for OWI 2nd offense
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman is in custody following her arrest Friday. The Glenwood Police Department says 33-year-old Ashley Ring was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. She was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Katie Albright, 70 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Katie passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
rejournals.com
Western Specialty Contractors replaces wall panels at Omaha Air Force base
The Western Specialty Contractors – Sheet Metal Division in Kansas City, Missouri, recently replaced leaking, improperly installed wall panels and flashings covering the control tower at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. Historic Offutt AFB is the headquarters for the U.S. Strategic Command, 557th Weather Wing and 55th...
Comments / 0