Vote now: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school athlete of the week (November 27 – December 3)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for November 27 – December 3.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for November 27 – December 3. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Marvin Bell, St. Edward Football

Bell led the ground attack for the Eagles, running for 170 yards on 24 carries and scoring two touchdowns in the 28-14 win over Springfield in the Division I state championship game.

Casey Bullock, St. Edward Football

The junior quarterback completed 8-of-13 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown and ran for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 win over Springfield in the Division I state championship game.

Nate Buschur, Marion Local football

Buschur interecpeted two passes in a 14-6 win over Kirtland in the Division VI state championship game, including a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Ty’Waun Clark, Toledo Central Catholic football

The quarterback accounted for 139 total yards and three first half touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Archbishop Hoban in the Division II state championship game. He ran for 77 yards and two scores and threw for 62 yards and what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Olivia DiFranco, Midview girls basketball

Posted 23 points as the Middies routed Elyria 57-28 to earn a win.

Alex Downing, Avon swim and dive

Set a new school record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.42 seconds.

Tremaine Edwards, Benedictine boys basketball

Hit the game-winner and finished with 17 points to help Benedictine beat Andrew Osborne 43-36.

Wyatt Gedeon, St. Edward football

Led the St. Edward defense with 3.5 sacks and had eight total tackles in the 28-14 win over Springfield in the Division I state championship game.

Ella Henton, Westlake girls basketball

Led her team with 14 points to help the Demons take down Bay 53-33.

Helen Holley, Gilmour girls basketball

Led the Lancers with 19 points to defeat Cleveland Central Catholic 58-19. Gilmour is 4-0 on the season.

Connor Holm, Elyria wrestling

Took first place in the 157-pound weight class at the Lorain Titan Classic Tournament. Holm advanced to the finals by pin and won the championship by pin.

David Homan, New Bremen football

The quarterback ran 25 times for 234 yards and four touchdowns while also passing for 77 yards in the Division VII state championship game to lead the Cardinals to a 38-6 win over Warren JFK.

D’Shawntae Jones, Glenville football

Helped bring Glenville its first state championship with 195 yards rushing and three touchdown in a 26-6 win over Wyoming in the Division IV state championship game.

Michael Kilbane, St. Edward football

While Gedeon had 3.5 sacks, Kilbane added three sacks of his own against Springfield. The Northwestern commit also totaled seven tackles in the 28-14 win.

Torre Kildow, Union Local girls basketball

Had a team-high 19 points in Union Local’s 49-35 win over Tusky Valley.

Tommy Kirk, Bay hockey

Notched a hat trick in a division victory over Mayfield, 8-2.

Troy Krahe, Kenston hockey

Scored the game-winner in overtime to best Olmsted Falls 6-5.

Shane Lindstrom, South Range football

Hauled in six catches for 176 yards and a touchdown in South Range’s 53-27 win over Ironton in the Division V state championship game.

Broc Lowry, Canfield football

In a 35-14 win over Bloom-Carroll in the Division III state title game, the Indiana University commit accounted for more than nearly 300 yards of offense and four touchdowns. He had 121 yards rushing and three touchdowns, threw for 95 yards and a score, and caught a 69-yard touchdown pass.

Mikey McCollum, Olentangy Orange boys basketball

The senior guard led the Pioneers with 21 points in a 66-53 win over Davidson.

Zane Melvin, Buckeye Valley boys basketball

Finished with 21 points to earn Buckeye Valley’s first win of the season, a 67-57 victory over Mifflin.

Darren Meier, Marion Local football

In the 14-6 win over Kirtland in the Division VI championship game, Meier led the defense with 12 tackles and also scored a touchdown on offense with a 2-yard run in the first quarter

Marissa Perrine, Green bowling

Finished as the top bowler at the Panther Challenge with a 701 series. Perrine helped the Bulldogs take second place at the tournament.

Maddie Powers, Malvern girls basketball

Put together a dominant performance, scoring 38 points and recording eight rebounds. The Hornets earned a win against East Canton 62-31.

Arvell Reese, Glenville football

In the Division IV state championship game, the Ohio State commit had an interception and four tackles, with two tackles for loss. On of the two tackles for loss was a one-on-one open field tackle on Ohio Mr. Football runner-up CJ Hester after Hester caught a screen pass.

Lawrent Rice, Wayne boys basketball

Rice’s 46 points set a new scoring record for most points in a game in program history. Wayne defeated Miamisburg 73-39.

Brandon Rose, Gilmour boys basketball

Rose had 26 points to lead the Lancers to their first win of the season, a 78-60 victory over Cleveland Central Catholic.

Bryce Schondelmyer, Springfield football

Despite being harassed to no end by the St. Edward defense in a 28-14 loss in the Division I state championship game, Schondelmyer picked himself up time and time again and finished 21-of-30 for 201 yards passing and a touchdown.

Elijah Shinaba, Franklin Heights boys basketball

Led all scorers with 20 points and scored the final eight points for the Falcons in an 11-0 run to close the game. Franklin Heights defeated West 52-48.

Billy Skripac, South Range football

In the Division V state title game, the senior quarterback threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 57 yards and three more scores as South Range defeated Ironton 53-27.

Kellon Smith, Shaker Heights boys basketball

Had 23 points and six rebounds to help the Raiders fight off Maple 77-74.

Lamar Sperling, Archbishop Hoban football

The senior running back was named Ohio’s Mr. Football on Thursday night and then went out and ran for 356 yards and three touchdowns against Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II state title game.

Allie Stockton, Sidney girls basketball

Stockton posted 21 points as the Yellow Jackets routed Piqua 75-16.

Donovan Waleskowski, St. Xavier boys basketball

Had 26 points to lead the Bombers to a 79-53 win over Whitehall-Yearling.

Taylor Wengstrom, North Olmsted girls basketball

Led the way with 12 points including three three-pointers and four steals in the Eagles' win over Fairview 49-45.

INLINE