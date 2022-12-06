SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA had five students participate in the Job Interview CDE at Norwayne High school Nov. 8. The following students attended the Job Interview CDE: Emma Connelly, Kalya Cutter, Kirsten Boreman, Ava Stoller and Grace Noble. Emma Connelly placed third in Division 1; Kayla Cutter placed first in Division 2; Kirsten Boreman placed first in Division 3; Ava Stoller placed second in Division 4, and Grace Noble placed first in Division 5. Kirsten Boreman and Kayla Cutter participated in the state-level competition Nov. 19. Kirsten placed eighth in Division 2 and Kayla Cutter placed eighth in Division 3.

