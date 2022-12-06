Read full article on original website
Mark Da Man
3d ago
So we voted for the racist social worker 🤡 who was too afraid to debate her political opponent? Great.
Reply(1)
7
Related
KTAR.com
Republican Arizona AG candidate Abe Hamadeh files another election lawsuit
PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh filed another election lawsuit Friday, asking for the recount of his race to be slowed and for voters who didn’t have their provisional ballots counted to have another opportunity. The suit, filed in the Superior Court for Mohave County,...
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX — (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
ABC 15 News
Analysis: Republican defection responsible for Lake defeat
PHOENIX — There are red states and blue states, but Arizona is one of the few purple states. In a photo finish, Democrat Katie Hobbs narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake in the race to be Arizona’s next Governor, and it happened in an environment where more Republicans turned out to vote than Democrats.
Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh files another election lawsuit
Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh has filed another 2022 election results lawsuit.
kawc.org
Some Arizona Republicans against early voting
PHOENIX -- The state Republican Party is trying again to end the right of most Arizonans to vote from the comfort of their own kitchen. At a hearing Wednesday, Alexander Kolodin told the state Court of Appeals that the Arizona Constitution requires that all voting be done in a way to protect secrecy.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Recount begins for 3 Arizona races: AG, superintendent of public instruction, LD 13
PHOENIX - A recount is underway for three races that fell within the state's automatic recount guidelines as they were all within half a percentage point. The recount includes two statewide races: Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. Maricopa County is also recounting ballots cast for State legislative...
kjzz.org
AZ Court of Appeals hears arguments for limiting early voting
The Arizona Republican Party is continuing to challenge a 1991 law that allows anyone to ask for and receive an early ballot for elections. During a hearing Wednesday, attorney Alexander Kolodin told the state Court of Appeals that all voting needs to be done in a way to protect privacy and that can only be done at an official polling place.
Sheriff Hathaway Visits Container Wall Protesters, Offers His Support
On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway made an unscheduled visit to the group of protesters who have been working since Nov. 29 to stop construction of the container wall by the state of Arizona in Coronado National Forest, inside the neighboring Cochise County. “He just came riding...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level
We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
kjzz.org
What the Respect for Marriage Act means for same-sex marriages in Arizona
The U.S. House passed the Respect for Marriage Act 258-169 on Thursday, and the Senate approved it last week with a bipartisan 61-35 vote. The measure codifies protections for same-sex marriage into law, while also including some religious freedom provisions. And it comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade; in his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the high court’s decision allowing same-sex marriage should also be overturned.
kawc.org
As Democrats look elsewhere, Republicans are keeping Iowa first
A thunderstorm rolled over the Iowa State fairgrounds in Des Moines as former Vice President Mike Pence took shelter from the downpour in the Varied Industries Building. Pence was in Iowa in August, repeating what politicians have done for decades – coming to the state well ahead of the next presidential election to draw speculation about a potential White House bid.
See Arizona official's reaction to Kari Lake's election claim
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
AZFamily
Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong
Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
newsnationnow.com
Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns
(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
Another 'big project' won't come to solve Arizona's water woes, experts say. But there's still hope
PHOENIX — De-salting the ocean, forcing clouds to snow, or a states-long pipeline from the Mississippi River won't create a big enough "new bucket" of water to tackle the root cause of the Southwest's worsening drought, experts said. Technologists' dreams were dashed Monday when Arizona's top water officials gathered...
Yahoo!
Chicanos Por La Causa lending program faces investigation as part of COVID-19 loan fraud scandal
The U.S. Small Business Administration is investigating the lending arm of one of Arizona's most notable charitable organizations, Chicanos Por La Causa, as well as a fintech company called Blueacorn that was implicated in a recent congressional report that detailed billions in fraudulent pandemic loans. The recent report from the...
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
prescottenews.com
Governor Ducey, TSMC Mark Major Milestone at the Most Technologically Advanced Chip Factory in the U.S.
Deal of the Decade” Highlights Arizona as a Global Technology Epicenter. A vision to transform acres of state-owned desert into a global technology epicenter marked a major milestone Tuesday: Governor Doug Ducey and TSMC celebrated the first piece of equipment added to one of the most technologically advanced chip factories in the world.
Comments / 11