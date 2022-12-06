Read full article on original website
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
England vs France odds and predictions: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
U.S. Journalist Grant Wahl’s Brother Suspects Foul Play In Qatar World Cup 2022 Death
U.S. journalist Grant Wahl, 48, has died while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to a video posted by his brother Friday evening. Wahl had previously been detained after wearing a rainbow flag shirt (shown above) to the USA-Wales match. In Qatar, engaging in a same-sex relationship and sexual activity is a crime, punishable by death by stoning. According to Wahl’s brother Eric, who is himself gay, the journalist had been “healthy” prior to collapsing during the Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinal match in Doha. According to the New York Post, Eric said that he believes his brother was murdered in an Instagram video...
Why is Morocco shortened to MAR? World Cup 2022 squad guide
It has been 24 long years since Morocco last tasted victory in a World Cup finals match: France 1998 on that occasion, with only a single point claimed in Russia four years ago - the first time they had reached the tournament since. Now, though, it’s back-to-back qualifications and every reason to believe they can achieve at least some success in Qatar with a strong-looking squad.Results have been pretty much spot-on for the Atlas Lions since well before the pandemic; they didn’t lose a game in 90 minutes between October 2019 and a friendly in June of this year, with...
Cristiano Ronaldo remains dropped as Portugal face Morocco in World Cup quarter-finals
Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench for the second World Cup match in a row as Portugal take on Morocco in the quarter-finals.Ronaldo remains dropped from Portugal’s starting line-up as manager Fernando Santos keeps faith with Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick as Ronaldo’s replacement in the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16.The 37-year-old forward started each of Portugal’s three matches in the group stage but was dropped for the knockout stages, reportedly due to his reaction to being substituted in the 2-1 defeat to South Korea.The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) dismissed speculation this week that...
Netherlands v Argentina: their previous World Cup meetings
With the Albiceleste set to take on the Oranje in Qatar, we relive the best (and worst) from their previous showdowns
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Kolo Toure: New Wigan manager praises 'mentor' Brendan Rodgers
Kolo Toure paid homage to his "mentor" Brendan Rodgers after being unveiled at Wigan Athletic in his first managerial position. Toure, 41, left his coaching role under Rodgers at Leicester City to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender becomes the fourth...
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
Gareth Southgate urges England to ‘step up mentally’ to France challenge
England manager wants to see evidence of the maturity he feels his squad has gained since 2018 World Cup run
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
Leicester Tigers: Steve Borthwick links with England job not a distraction - Hanro Liebenberg
Leicester are not letting speculation that boss Steve Borthwick will leave the Premiership champions to take the vacant England job distract them, says Tigers captain Hanro Liebenberg. Borthwick is favourite to replace Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday. While Liebenberg did not comment on Borthwick's situation, he did talk...
Blow For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool As Luis Diaz Suffers Setback In Recovery From Knee Injury
The Colombian has left the Dubai Training Camp to return to the UK for further assessment.
Tour of Britain 2023 to start in Manchester
Cycling's Tour of Britain race will start in Manchester next year. The Grand Depart of the eight-day event, the UK's biggest professional cycle race, will take place in the city centre on Sunday, 3 September, organisers said. Race director Mick Bennett said Manchester, which hosted the final stage of the...
Gemma Grainger: Wales manager in talks to extend contract
Gemma Grainger is in talks to extend her contract as Wales manager. Grainger was appointed Wales boss in March 2021 and her current deal runs until the conclusion of Euro 2025. Football Association of Wales [FAW] chief executive Noel Mooney says talks are ongoing over extending Grainger's deal as there...
London Stadium anti-social fan behaviour costs £500,000
Behaviour by some away fans during West Ham United matches at London's former Olympic stadium has cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 this year. The figures were revealed by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which runs the site - now called the London Stadium. The LLDC's Lyn Garner...
‘Messi is liberated’: Jorge Valdano on Argentina, politics and his goal in ‘86
The former Argentina striker talks to Sid Lowe about his World Cup triumphs and heartbreaks, and the current side’s chances against the Netherlands
Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone
Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.
Errol Carter: Cornwall bring in Turkey back from London Skolars
Cornwall have signed Turkey utility back Errol Carter from London Skolars for the 2023 League One season. The 26-year-old began his rugby league career with London Broncos and has also played for England Students. Carter is capable of operating on the wing, at centre or at full-back. "Errol has played...
Not quite at home: Pakistan still learning the ropes of playing in Pakistan
Years of "home" games in the sun-baked UAE could hardly form the template for Test cricket on wintry Multan mornings, but this squad has little else to draw on
