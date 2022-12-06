Read full article on original website
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
Meta vows to boycott US news outlets on Facebook if Dem-sponsored ad revenue bill is signed into law
Meta threatens to boycott U.S. news outlets from its platform if a new anti-Big Tech bill sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is passed by Congress.
Facebook owner Meta may remove news from platform if U.S. Congress passes media bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes a proposal aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook.
MSNBC
Zuckerberg deepfake appears in damning ad with toast to Democrats
It’s not. And that’s the point. The Facebook founder and CEO of the platform’s behemoth parent company, Meta, just had his likeness used in a rather cutting advertisement produced by the progressive activist group Demand Progress. The ad, which was released this week, deploys a deepfake of...
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Editorial cartoons for Nov. 20, 2022: Trump’s 3rd campaign, election consequences, Twitter meltdown
Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination last week, getting a jump on rivals and a possible shield to hold off various criminal investigations and a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. Editorial cartoonists reacted to Trump’s third presidential bid by drawing him as...
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responds to being investigated by House ethics committee
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has responded to the announcement that she’s being investigated by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics. On Wednesday, the House Committee on Ethics announced they have been investigating the progressive congresswoman for possible ethics violations since June, but provided no details on what the violations could be.
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'
Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving the Network
Longtime CNN reporter Barbara Starr is reportedly leaving the network after 21 years, according to Mediaite. Starr, who has served as CNN's Pentagon correspondent, has reportedly told her colleagues that she will be leaving when her contract expires in the coming days. Her exit comes as the network has lost or let go of several of its top personalities following the takeover of CEO Chris Licht. Other recent departures have included John Harwood, Brian Stelter, Jeffery Toobin, and Chris Cillizza, among others.
Business Insider
Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.
When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
Twitter's former trust and safety chief said it was a mistake to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story: 'We didn't know what to believe'
"We didn't know what was true," Yoel Roth said, adding the Hunter Biden laptop story raised disinformation red flags but shouldn't have been removed.
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Ana Navarro Says the 'Witch Is Dead' While Standing in Hotel Trump Lost
"He's outta here," Navarro said of Trump, as she stood in the former Trump International Hotel. "He lost the hotel and my a** is here."
Judge rules Nunes defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal can proceed
A judge in New York has ruled that a defamation case brought against NBCUniversal by former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) can proceed. In a 22-page decision, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel wrote Nunes’s attorneys had “plausibly allege[d] actual malice” in the case, Reuters reported, noting the justice did not make a determination about the merits of the former congressman’s claim against the media company.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
GOP Lawmaker Flat-Out Refuses To Condemn Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution
Trump "says a lot of things," noted Ohio Rep. David Joyce, who insisted he "can't be chasing every one of these crazy statements."
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna reached out to Twitter as it suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story to voice concerns about violating free speech and press freedom principles
Rep. Ro Khanna told Twitter he was concerned about the company suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story even though he's "a total Biden partisan."
MSNBC reporter launches blistering takedown of Kari Lake’s ‘Trumpism’ after Arizona governor election loss
Fresh off the trail of covering Republican Kari Lake’s failed bid for the governor’s mansion in Arizona, an MSNBC reporter did not mince his words when discussing the election-denying candidate’s campaign. Vaughn Hillyard, a correspondent for the news outlet who originally hails from Arizona, unloaded on the...
Trump says 'fake news' made up that he wants to 'terminate' Constitution, despite posting it on Truth Social
Despite posting it on his social media site Truth Social, former President Donald Trump has said that he never called for the termination of the United States Constitution.
Roger Stone Says 'Liberal Heads Are Exploding' at His Twitter Return
Stone praised Elon Musk's commitment to "free speech" after returning to the platform following a five-year ban.
