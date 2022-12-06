Read full article on original website
Related
Epicurious
21 Gifts for Minimalists That Won’t End Up in the Donate Pile
From a purely logical standpoint, the best gift for a minimalist is no gift at all. That’s because the folks who are truly dedicated to a minimal lifestyle have carefully curated their belongings, keeping only what they need, as well as a few items they really, really love. It’s why their homes always seem so tidy and why they can pull off those gorgeous open cabinets in the kitchen even if they cook a lot.
Epicurious
39 Timeless Gourmet Recipes for Your Holiday Table
When we think about Gourmet, we think about recipes clipped from old issues and cooked over and over each year until they become family traditions. The perfect spicy gingerbread. The roast that never fails. The Christmas breakfast everyone lingers over while the kids dive face-first into their presents. Epicurious readers seek out and save these classics in huge numbers, and it's so fun to see what everyone's cooking. Looking to start a new tradition this winter? Scroll down for our most popular holiday favorites from Gourmet.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
Epicurious
11 Recipes for Weekend Hosting or Hibernating
The weekdays seem to pass by slowly, and yet all too often it’s suddenly Thursday or Friday afternoon and we find ourselves with a weekend’s worth of eating ahead of us and no cooking plan. Whether you’re hosting this weekend, or laying low with grand coziness goals, you need recipe inspiration. Between savory snacks, an easy brunch strata, soups to warm the whole family, impressive mains, flawless cookies, and a next-level eggnog, with this list, you can eat your way through the whole weekend. And you may even have Monday leftovers.
Epicurious
12 Hot Sauce Gifts for Spice-Loving Friends
It’s a historically good time to be a hot sauce fan. Not only is it easy to find a variety of big brands at your local grocery store, but there are myriad smaller producers championing bigger, spicier flavors. I’ll admit that I have a soft spot for the mega-brands...
Epicurious
Smoky Vegan Jambalaya
This one-pot meal is adapted from my Creole grandmother's recipe. When veganizing recipes it’s really important to find ways to add tons of seasoning (and love) to your plant-based dish. For this smoky vegan jambalaya, I do include plant-based sausage, which brings a lot of that Creole nostalgia, but I also create a smoky, spicy broth so that every grain of rice is penetrated with an explosion of flavor. Toasting the rice in the pot with the vegetables first, instead of just adding it to the simmering liquid, infuses the rice with flavor and also results in fluffy, separate grains.
Epicurious
BA’s Best Tuna Casserole With Dill and Potato Chips
Full disclosure: This is not the easiest tuna noodle casserole recipe out there. And that’s because we nixed the canned soup in favor of a homemade take on cream of mushroom soup—we promise the minimal extra effort is worth it. There’s no canned tuna either. Instead, we call for jars of olive-oil-packed tuna, which ensures the fish stays moist and tender while the casserole is baked in the oven. Overcooked macaroni? That’s gone too in favor of perfectly cooked egg noodles. All in all, it’s a major upgrade.
Epicurious
Rumbledethumps: The Scottish Way to Eat Leftover Mashed Potatoes for Breakfast
Let me preface this by saying that there’s no such thing as “too many mashed potatoes,” but I am definitely guilty of always making too many mashed potatoes. Dinner for me and my roommate? A five-pound bag should be enough. This means I am regularly tasked with figuring out what to do with the remaining four-ish pounds of mashed potatoes the next day (and the next day… and sometimes the day after that). Shepherd’s pie is always an option, and in regular rotation in our house. Sometimes I’ll just fire up the griddle and fry a patty of leftover mashed potatoes until crispy and deep golden brown on both sides to have with breakfast.
Comments / 0