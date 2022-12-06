Yankees reunite with Tommy Kahnle on two-year deal: Report

Tommy Kahnle is reportedly back with the Yankees, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the reliever has agreed to a two-year deal worth $11.5 million.

Per Sherman, there is no option in the deal, so Kahnle will make $5.75 million per year.

Kahnle, 33, pitched just 12.2 innings last season and just 13.2 innings since 2020, his final season in New York. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2020, and later signed with the Dodgers, where he posted a 2.84 ERA last season.

Kahle was traded to the Yankees midway through the 2017 season, included in the deal that also brought Todd Frazier and David Robertson to the Bronx. He quickly became one of the most reliable relievers in a stacked Yankee bullpen, but struggled in 2018. He finished his first Yankee tenure with a 4.01 ERA in 112.1 innings.

