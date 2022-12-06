LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet MooMoo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months. She is a happy girl and loves to go on adventures. She would much rather be with you than in a kennel. She is also smart and loving. MooMoo is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

