Area Death Notices - Dec. 7, 8 & 9
Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern. Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December...
Community Calendar – December 9, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. For complete Christmas Calendar, go to News-Times Christmas Calendar of Events. Christmas Art Walk - The Arts Council of Carteret County is sponsoring the Annual Downtown Morehead City Christmas Art Walk December 17, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m.. The tour will include the new location at 1702 Arendell Street—also the new spot for Carolina Artist Gallery. There will be plenty of parking at that location. The public is invited to enjoy a walking tour of downtown Morehead City galleries and businesses. Food trucks and music will add to the festivities.
Kimberly Guyton, 62; incomplete
Kimberly Guyton, 62, of Beaufort, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Rebert Scarboro Jr., 90; service held
Rebert W. Scarboro, Jr., 90, of Haw River, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his residence. A native of Morehead City, he was the husband of Debbie Anthony Scarboro, who survives and the son of Rebert W. Scarboro and Madelene Harris Scarboro, both deceased. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and retired from Connor Manufacturing. Mr. Scarboro was a member of Lamb’s Chapel where he was very active in the Senior Ministry. He formerly volunteered with his wife with Meals on Wheels and was a member of Morehead City Masonic Lodge and a Shriner.
Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and...
Doris Pitcher, 87; private service
On December 7, 2022, Doris (Griggs) Pitcher, age 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. A native of Morgan County, Alabama, Doris moved to Morehead City, North Carolina in 1950. She attended Troutman Beauty School in Jacksonville, NC, and operated a salon in Atlantic Beach and then Morehead City for many years.
Marshall Daniels, 78; no service
Marshall Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family. No services are planned at this time. Marshall was born March 26, 1944, to Vernon and Evelyn Daniels. He graduated in 1962 from Atlantic High School, where that same night he left to go long hauling with long time and good friend Robert Daniels. In the fall he enrolled at Lenoir Community College in Kinston, and after a short stint he came home and left for Norfolk to work on a dredge boat. He started out at the bottom as a deckhand and wasn’t long before he became a Launchman and as time went on, he attained the rank of mate. Marshall continued to work on dredge boats until he had a yearning to be back home with family.
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43; service Dec. 11
Elmore "Stooky" Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away on November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at God's City of Refuge Church of Newport, NC with Elder Timmy Raynor officiating. Elmore graduated from West...
William Neill, 78; incomplete
William Smith Neill, 78, of Havelock, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Glenda Eaton, 88; incomplete
Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Matters of Records - Deed Transfers
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Loretta Davis to Latour Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; W-27 U-28h Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0. Erica Armitage to Festiva...
Mundine leaves melodious mark with musical legacy
— She performed from Los Angeles to New York City, but the gifted musician’s true legacy lies in the thousands of children she taught and her 37 years of service as organist at First Methodist Church. Rachel Quinn Mundine, 87, of Newport, died Dec. 6 of cancer at her...
Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
Two North American river otters arrive at NC Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Two new North American river otters, Pee Dee and Rocky, arrived Dec. 2 at the NC Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores. They will slowly be introduced into their new home. The two, 9-month-old otters, both male, come from a litter of otter pups born at...
Cape Carteret commissioners to meet Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider contracts for stormwater improvement engineering services when they meet for their monthly session Monday night. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting. The public hearing...
Backyard flock in Carteret County tests positive for Avian Flu
A backyard flock in Carteret County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Carteret County. In late spring and early summer, HPAI...
SBI releases name of woman killed by Onslow County deputy
HUBERT - The State Bureau of Investigations released the name of the woman shot and killed on Thanksgiving by an Onslow County deputy. A spokeswoman for the SBI said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon. The shooting occurred on Willow Street near Highway 172 in Hubert. According...
Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River
North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
