Thousands flocked to the First Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial in Downtown Johnstown this past weekend as Nelly –- the American Grammy Award Winning Singer — was performing. Chad Mearns, the 1st Summit Arena Box Office and Marketing Manager saying: “This building has a long history of all kinds of events anywhere from family shows, to sporting events, to concerts. Some of the biggest names in music have played in this building.”

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO