National Junior Honor Society
The National Junior Honor Society is an organization that recognizes academics and other positive character traits in students. Members of the Bellwood-Antis Chapter represent our school through volunteering, being a leader, showing good character, and demonstrating good citizenship. Members this year have helped at the community Hope Center, tutored students,...
Cheer Showcase will be held December 10th
On Saturday, December 10th, the Bellwood – Antis Cheer team will be having their cheer competition in the Altoona Fieldhouse at 10:30 AM. There will be 11 teams participating in the districts competition tomorrow and 8 of them will make it into states based on the judges scores. The...
Two students qualify for PMEA District band
Bellwood-Antis band members Madison Brinkman and Abi Eckenrod were accepted into the PMEA District 6 band last week. The auditions for this year were held in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. “I am very impressed with the hard work they’ve put in.” Mr....
Winter Market caps off Bellefonte Victorian Christmas
BELLEFONTE — More than 70 makers and craftspeople from around the region will be at the annual Bellefonte Winter Market, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 in Talleyrand Park. Make sure to catch the holiday trolley that will be operating from 10 a.m....
COMPANY THAT TRANSPORTS PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS CHANGES OWNERSHIP
Tri County Transportation, the company that holds the contract for transportation in the Punxsutawney Area School District, is now owned by Beacon Mobility, a sister company to TCT. Todays edition of the Punxsutawney Spirit reports, the name will stay the same, and all of the staff are being retained.
Ladies Night Sip & Shop: Wine tasting, holiday shopping, live music, & more
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shop great local vendors while sipping on your favorite cocktail at the Ladies Night-Holiday Sip & Shop Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Father Kelly Hall in Altoona, Blair County. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Candy Holliday, owner of Holliday Events & Consulting and Kristy Knouse from Reklaimed Vines & Defiant Distillery all about this fun, girls-night-out!
Nelly Concert Success
Thousands flocked to the First Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial in Downtown Johnstown this past weekend as Nelly –- the American Grammy Award Winning Singer — was performing. Chad Mearns, the 1st Summit Arena Box Office and Marketing Manager saying: “This building has a long history of all kinds of events anywhere from family shows, to sporting events, to concerts. Some of the biggest names in music have played in this building.”
B-A hoops teams drop season openers
The basketball season for the Bellwood-Antis boys and girls teams didn’t get off to the start the Devils and Lady Devils were hoping for Wednesday. The Lady Devils lost their season opener 49-30 at United. Bellwood-Antis struggled to get points all night, at one point managing a mere 5 in the fourth quarter.
Altoona Area School Board responds after faculty member escorted out of school
One guardian gave public comment at the Altoona Area School Board's monthly meeting Monday evening, regarding personal conduct issues of a faculty member who was escorted from the school.
Torsell leads B-A wrestling into new era
The Bellwood-Antis wrestling team is back and ready to make some big changes. With a new head coach Nick Torsell the Blue Devils look to improve from their season last year, and after only winning one match, the team has much room for improvement. Although this is Torsell’s first season...
A dream became a reality for Veterans in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 1990 two Reynoldsville veterans decide that they wanted to have a park dedicated to remembering those who served. Fast forward 32 years and the Kenneth L.. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park is a highlight on Mainstreet in downtown Reynoldsville. “They went through hell, people don’t realize what these poor people […]
Brookville Dairy Queen, BFS Convenience Store Opening on Friday
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town!. (Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Brookville. Set to open on December 9, the restaurant is located at 420 Main Street.
Blair Co. veteran celebrated, thanked on 91st birthday as he nears retirement
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wednesday, Dec. 7 was US Marine Corps Veteran Lloyd Peck’s 91st birthday — which happens to also be the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. But that’s far from the main reason he was celebrated at the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center. Peck is getting ready to step down as Blair County […]
Bellefonte Waterfront Project stalls, again
BELLEFONTE — The Bellefonte Waterfront Project has stalled once again — at least for the winter months. According to Bellefonte Borough manager Ralph Stewart, developer Tom Songer II has informed the borough that ground will not be broken this winter. “The owner of the property, Mr. Tom Songer,...
Burns calls for purge of Vision 2025 board of directors
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns said he wants big changes in the nonprofit, Vision 2025, leadership. Burns hopes that this sweeping effort will restore public trust. He’s calling for all elected officials and government employees, including Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff, to either step down or be removed from the 18-member […]
A Wawa could be coming to Centre County as soon as 2025
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County. Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ […]
New Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department Opens
DUBOIS, Pa. – A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances functionality for hospital staff.
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead coming to Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular 90s and 2000s rock bands will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on their 2023 Rockzilla Tour. The Rockzilla “Second Leg” Tour will feature Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse as the co-headliners in addition to performances from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The bands will perform […]
Elk County brewery finds one of their original barrels from the 1900’s
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past. The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation […]
Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking. The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests. “Yeah one of the big […]
