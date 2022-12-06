Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Kevin Durant on Yankees signing Aaron Judge: ‘I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all’
Nets forward Kevin Durant was dismissive of Aaron Judge in his post-game press conference following Wednesday’s win over Charlotte, prompting him to issue an apology on Twitter.
Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal
The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
Dodgers Poll: Fans Welcome a Dansby Swanson Signing
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson made his first All-Star appearance this season
Report: Braves in danger of losing All-Star shortstop
The Atlanta Braves may be producing a rerun of last offseason’s free-agent drama with a fan favorite. A new report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests that Atlanta’s efforts to retain shortstop Dansby Swanson are not going particularly well. The Braves have offered Swanson a six-year deal worth roughly $100 million, but the two sides have not had any active negotiations since the end of the season. Swanson was so bothered by the lack of communication that he recently reached out to Braves president Alex Anthopoulos to try to figure out where things stand between the two sides.
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Atlanta Braves: Brian Snitker gives Ozzie Albies injury update
SAN DIEGO — During the MLB Winter Meetings here in San Diego, not only was Dansby Swanson and his future a big topic among Atlanta Braves fans, but also catching some buzz was how Ozzie Albies might factor into potentially helping to replace him in 2023. Atlanta Braves: An...
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Braves News: Hot stove update, seasons in review, and more
The hot stove was rather frigid on Friday as Winter Meetings are behind us and the next notable offseason date comes on January 13, where players who are arbitration-eligible will configure a salary with their clubs. Aside from the signing of Joe Jimenez, the Atlanta Braves had a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings and the club’s biggest question mark still remains at shortstop.
Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Expected to Impact LA Next Season, Where Ever He Ends Up Playing
Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas appeared in 18 games in 2022
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos discusses Joe Jimenez acquisition, Dansby Swanson’s market, and more
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos caught up with the media to discuss the Wednesday evening acquisition of reliever Joe Jiminez. Joe Jiminez was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake Higginbotham. “We’ve been trying to acquire him for quite some time,” Alex Anthopoulos said...
Alex Anthopoulos on the addition of Joe Jimenez, trading Justyn-Henry Malloy
Overall, it was a quiet Winter Meetings for the Atlanta Braves, but they didn't go away empty handed as they swung a deal with the Detroit Tigers for reliever Joe Jimenez late Wednesday evening. Atlanta also received cash in the deal and sent back prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-hander Jake Higginbotham.
2022 Atlanta Braves Minor League Player Review: JR Ritchie
The Atlanta Braves picked up a Competitive Balance Round A pick (no. 35 overall) leading up to the 2022 MLB Draft from the Royals in an unusual midseason trade that sent prospects, including Drew Waters, back to Kansas City. With that added pick (and the extra slot money that came with it), the Braves selected right-handed pitcher Ian “JR” Ritchie Jr. out of Bainbridge High School in Washington. After going underslot with their first-round pick, Atlanta was able to get Ritchie to bypass his UCLA college commitment with an over-slot deal of $2.4 million.
