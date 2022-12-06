Read full article on original website
Where Da Heck Did Michigan’s “Yooper” Dialect Come From, Eh?
The "Yooper" dialect is one of the most recognizable speech patterns anywhere. Anyone who lives in Michigan knows about the "Yooper" dialect. Heck, even most of the country knows that you will only hear this dialect in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and parts of Wisconsin. But, where did it come from?
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'
Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?
Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free
A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
East Coast Convenience Store Chain Wawa Says It’s Headed to Indiana & Kentucky
A gas station and convenience store chain popular on the east coast for its hoagies has announced plans to expand with locations in Indiana and Kentucky. Wawa is hugely popular on the east coast as a one-stop-shop for fuel, food, coffee, and more. Wawa got its start as an iron foundry in New Jersey before patriarch and owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming. The family dairy farm eventually evolved into a food market opened by Wood's grandson when home delivery for milk began to slow in the 1960s.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
horseandrider.com
28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
MI village employees got paid twice; official quits
The village manager in a northern Michigan community has resigned after an investigation of $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers.
Viral Keweenaw County News Clip Perfectly Sums Up Michigan’s U.P.
The Keweenaw Peninsula is the northernmost part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is referred to as the third snowiest part of the country. With over 80 inches of snow already this season, a news station decided to talk to some of the residents in Keweenaw County to see how they were feeling about all the snow.
Michigan man uses $10 in lottery winnings to buy $500,000 ticket
A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Snowmobiling Season is Here and These are the Best Trails in Indiana
Snowmobiling season is officially underway in Indiana, despite the fact that there is not a flake of snow to be found (as of this writing, here in Southern Indiana). That's okay, though - the season runs until March 31, 2023, so I can assume there will be plenty of snow to enjoy between now and then. You can take this time to start planning trips to your favorite snowmobiling spots, and maybe even a trip to some new spots this season. You, or someone you know, may own some land that you use as your own little snowmobile playground, but have you ever considered taking on some new trails?
wastetodaymagazine.com
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
