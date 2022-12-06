Read full article on original website
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken...
Soccer-Morocco's World Cup dream continues as Portugal are eliminated
DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Morocco wrote World Cup history on Saturday night as the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semi-finals, continuing their surprise run in Qatar with a shock 1-0 victory over the highly fancied Portugal.
Despite series win, batting continues to be major concern for Bangladesh
Their top seven produced their worst combined performance in 11 years, averaging just 18.95 for the series
