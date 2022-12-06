It has been 24 long years since Morocco last tasted victory in a World Cup finals match: France 1998 on that occasion, with only a single point claimed in Russia four years ago - the first time they had reached the tournament since. Now, though, it’s back-to-back qualifications and every reason to believe they can achieve at least some success in Qatar with a strong-looking squad.Results have been pretty much spot-on for the Atlas Lions since well before the pandemic; they didn’t lose a game in 90 minutes between October 2019 and a friendly in June of this year, with...

