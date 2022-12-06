Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo remains dropped as Portugal face Morocco in World Cup quarter-finals
Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench for the second World Cup match in a row as Portugal take on Morocco in the quarter-finals.Ronaldo remains dropped from Portugal’s starting line-up as manager Fernando Santos keeps faith with Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick as Ronaldo’s replacement in the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16.The 37-year-old forward started each of Portugal’s three matches in the group stage but was dropped for the knockout stages, reportedly due to his reaction to being substituted in the 2-1 defeat to South Korea.The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) dismissed speculation this week that...
Why is Morocco shortened to MAR? World Cup 2022 squad guide
It has been 24 long years since Morocco last tasted victory in a World Cup finals match: France 1998 on that occasion, with only a single point claimed in Russia four years ago - the first time they had reached the tournament since. Now, though, it’s back-to-back qualifications and every reason to believe they can achieve at least some success in Qatar with a strong-looking squad.Results have been pretty much spot-on for the Atlas Lions since well before the pandemic; they didn’t lose a game in 90 minutes between October 2019 and a friendly in June of this year, with...
England vs France odds and predictions: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
U.S. Journalist Grant Wahl’s Brother Suspects Foul Play In Qatar World Cup 2022 Death
U.S. journalist Grant Wahl, 48, has died while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to a video posted by his brother Friday evening. Wahl had previously been detained after wearing a rainbow flag shirt (shown above) to the USA-Wales match. In Qatar, engaging in a same-sex relationship and sexual activity is a crime, punishable by death by stoning. According to Wahl’s brother Eric, who is himself gay, the journalist had been “healthy” prior to collapsing during the Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinal match in Doha. According to the New York Post, Eric said that he believes his brother was murdered in an Instagram video...
LeBron James and Billie Jean King lead tributes to American journalist Grant Wahl
The death of prominent journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup in Qatar has led to an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis great Billie Jean King leading the tributes to the American.
Comments / 0