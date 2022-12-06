The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary landed on Netflix this week and has predictably divided royal experts and fans.The series, titled Harry and Meghan, which has been split into two “volumes”, promised to show the “other side” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story.In a trailer released before the first volume arrived on Thursday (8 December), the duke promised to tell “the full truth” and suggested that there were stories “planted” against Meghan while they were still senior members of the royal family.Although the first three episodes did not reveal any new allegations against Buckingham Palace, the...

30 MINUTES AGO