“Something you have to understand is, there wasn’t a plan,” said Shannon Abloh, wife of the late designer Virgil Abloh, in a New York Times interview published Tuesday, a day after the one-year anniversary of his death from a rare cancer at age 41. When he passed, Virgil was, characteristically, in the middle of doing a lot of different things: he was the designing collections as the creative director of both Louis Vuitton menswear and his own brand, Off-White; he was planning an ambitious Brooklyn Museum retrospective; he was constantly communicating with countless fellow creatives, famous and otherwise, about what they were working on and how he could help. In her grief, his widow is working to archive it all.

