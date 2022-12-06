Read full article on original website
Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed
American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brendan Fraser Wears a Whale of a Watch
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Brendan Fraser is all the way back. He’s forthcoming film The Whale is generating a hive’s worth of Oscar buzz. And you know what that means: parties! Shindigs! Soirées! VIP dinners! Fancy magazine covers (ahem!)! Award ceremonies! Red carpets! And you know what all of those things mean: he’s going to need a watch.
Will Smith Grants Trevor Noah His Biggest Post-Slap Interview Yet
Update 11/29: After a few warm-up interviews in a quick-hit junket setting, on November 28 Smith spoke to Trevor Noah of The Daily Show in his first major TV interview to address the Chris Rock slap. Smith referred to his actions as a “horrific decision,” and reiterated that he wants the other people who worked on Emancipation to not suffer because of his involvement in the film.
The Official Ranking Of Timothée Chalamet’s Biggest Fits
GQ’s back with another new series, and this time we’re discussing the biggest fits of your favorite celebrities throughout their fashion career. In the debut episode, GQ’s fashion director at large, Mobolaji Dawodu, and street style savant Josh Peskowitz rank Timothée Chalamet’s most iconic red carpet outfits. Chalamet’s known for not only being an onscreen heartthrob, but also for taking major risks when it comes to his style. As Peskowitz puts it, “Timothée Chalamet is known to have some of the biggest fits on the red carpet.”
Jay-Z’s $1 Million Watch Is Inspired by Samurai
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Jay-Z hardly ever puts a wrong foot with his watch collection. Whether he’s tracking down rare one-of-one Rolex pieces, wearing an interesting and unique vintage Patek Philippe Nautilus, or picking over the new releases to find the best of the best, he knows what he’s doing. Hov’s latest watch, a Richard Mille released in April of this year, fits the latter description. We’re used to seeing Richard Mille show off technical wizardry but this watch also tacks on the type of backstory you don’t usually see in watches.
What’s Next for Virgil Abloh’s Legacy?
“Something you have to understand is, there wasn’t a plan,” said Shannon Abloh, wife of the late designer Virgil Abloh, in a New York Times interview published Tuesday, a day after the one-year anniversary of his death from a rare cancer at age 41. When he passed, Virgil was, characteristically, in the middle of doing a lot of different things: he was the designing collections as the creative director of both Louis Vuitton menswear and his own brand, Off-White; he was planning an ambitious Brooklyn Museum retrospective; he was constantly communicating with countless fellow creatives, famous and otherwise, about what they were working on and how he could help. In her grief, his widow is working to archive it all.
The Data Doesn't Lie: the Birkenstock Boston and Adidas Samba Won 2022
For a few years now, it's felt as if the Birkenstock Boston and the Adidas Samba were both skyrocketing, becoming seemingly more popular by the season. At first, it was one of those things that just felt true, even if you couldn't quite put your finger on why or how. Both styles were inescapable when scrolling through social media, and they kept showing up on stylish folks from all corners of the celebosphere. Now, though, the latest report from the fashion retailer and data repository Lyst backs it up with data: it's been a massive year for Bostons and Sambas alike.
Kevin Love Knows That Low-Key Fits Can Still Stand Out in the Tunnel
NBA stadiums across the country are home to a steady stream of hyped-up sneakers, designer threads, and totally dripped-out accessories. The pre-game tunnel walk has become the go-to place to stunt, and the professional hoopers do not disappoint. While the Russell Westbrooks and Devin Bookers of the league deliver flashy fashion in spades, one player brings a quieter style to the tunnel. Enter Kevin Love, the Cleveland Cavaliers star whose low-key outfits will never be the most striking—but are pretty great especially because they're so mellow.
