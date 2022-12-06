Read full article on original website
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Commissioner endorses Rays’ latest stadium pursuit
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sounds like he is onboard with the Rays’ efforts to get a new stadium built by partnering in a bid for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site. “I think (principal owner) Stu Sternberg is doing what the Executive Council and I have indicated that...
Cleveland Guardians reportedly targeting a top slugger in MLB free agency
The Cleveland Guardians are looking to upgrade first base in MLB free agency, and one particular veteran slugger is reportedly
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher
It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
3 winners and 3 losers from a busy 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO — As the MLB Winter Meetings wound down on Wednesday here in San Diego, there was a sense that several teams had accomplished their biggest goals for the offseason, while others were still floundering and trying to figure out options. So which MLB teams left San Diego...
Mets Morning News: Winter Meetings roll on
The Mets are reportedly interested in signing Kevin Kiermaier, a sign Brandon Nimmo may not return to the team. The Mets announced they signed Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley to minor league deals. While the Mets would like to have Brandon Nimmo back, they’re also preparing for life without him....
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB
The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed
Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion
While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade
With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
