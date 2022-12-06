UVA honors football players killed in shooting with posthumous degrees

The three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting last month were recognized Monday with posthumous degrees, the school announced.

D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis died in a Nov. 13 shooting allegedly carried out by a former member of the football team, officials say.

Perry was a fourth-year student studying studio art and African American and African studies, while Davis was in his third year as an African American and African studies major. Chandler was a second-year student in the university’s American Studies program.

“It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean,” UVA athletics director Carla Williams said in a statement.

Police arrested suspected gunman Christopher Jones on Nov. 14 in connection with the shooting that also left two people wounded.

Both survivors — Mike Hollins, a running back on the Virginia Cavaliers football team, and student Marlee Morgan — were hospitalized and have since been discharged .

Jones, 22, was identified as a current student at UVA who was on the football roster during the 2018-19 season. His charges include three counts of second-degree murder.

Officials say the suspect opened fire aboard a bus on the university’s Charlottesville campus after returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C. A motive has not been released.

The Cavaliers canceled their final two football games of the season following the shooting, and the university held a Nov. 19 memorial service at its John Paul Jones Arena.