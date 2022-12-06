ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine

Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health grew this week after the Russian leader appeared swollen and “critically ill” during a meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.Putin’s appearance was called into question after the 70-year-old Russian president appeared via video for a meeting with his own Human Rights Council.During the meeting, Putin’s face and hands appeared more swollen than usual. He was also seen shaking his hands uncontrollably during the meeting, something that some sources suggest is a result of the leader’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Also shocking were Putin’s remarks regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian president...
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
