Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine
Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health grew this week after the Russian leader appeared swollen and “critically ill” during a meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.Putin’s appearance was called into question after the 70-year-old Russian president appeared via video for a meeting with his own Human Rights Council.During the meeting, Putin’s face and hands appeared more swollen than usual. He was also seen shaking his hands uncontrollably during the meeting, something that some sources suggest is a result of the leader’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Also shocking were Putin’s remarks regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian president...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
The Sacramento Bee
ICE will end contract with the Yuba County Jail. Pact was last of its kind in California
Immigration detainees have been housed in the jail for more than three decades.
WKBN
Pennsylvania man remains in Russian custody
A Pittsburgh-area resident remains in Russian custody amid the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.
Comments / 0