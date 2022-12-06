ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shepard Street Shooting

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 40-year-old Newhallville man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Shepard Street. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Asst. Chief Bert Ettienne confirmed the fatal shooting during interviews on the scene between 4 and 5 p.m. near a closed off block of Shepard Street between Read and Goodrich Streets.
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox61.com

Former president of Waterbury credit union admits to embezzling $250K

WATERBURY, Conn. — The former president and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling from the credit union. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from September 2016 until her job was terminated in March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in credit union funds.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
CANTERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police make arrest in fatal shooting of Norwich woman

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Police made an arrest on Friday in connection to the murder of a Norwich woman, who was shot to death in November. On Nov. 5, police responded to 527 W. Thames Street complex for the report of an outdoor argument and gunshot. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found a […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Milford murder suspect had two restraining orders against him

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Days after a Milford woman was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, police say he murdered her with an axe.  Court documents reveal more details of their relationship, but the case sparks the question, what could have been […]
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT

A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Bloomfield man convicted of murdering Hartford man in 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –  A Bloomfield man was convicted of murder on Wednesday after fatally shooting a Hartford man in 2018. Hartford State Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Damond Bester, 46, of Hartford was convicted in the murder of 42-year-old William Smalls. Police: Man shot, and killed driver instead of paying for accident damages […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
WATERBURY, CT
