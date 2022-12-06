Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
Judge finds probable cause linking Pan to murder of Yale grad student Kevin Jiang
Hours of witness testimony, photographic evidence, police reports and video footage prosecutors presented in court this week culminated with a judge ruling there is probable cause connecting former MIT researcher Qinxuan Pan to the 2021 murder of Kevin Jiang ENV ’22. In court Monday, five witnesses took the stand...
newstalknewengland.com
Charles Young Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 69 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, Charles Young, also known as “Cash,” 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 69 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Young, who has been detained since...
Mortgage paid for officer caught in an ambush
An act of kindness in Bristol, Connecticut, to honor the Bristol Police sergeant killed in an October attack, by paying off his family's mortgage.
Hartford man sentenced in death of infant daughter
A Hartford man has been sentenced for the death of his daughter in 2018. Edwin Babilonia must serve five years of a 20-year sentence, followed by probation.
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shepard Street Shooting
A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 40-year-old Newhallville man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Shepard Street. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Asst. Chief Bert Ettienne confirmed the fatal shooting during interviews on the scene between 4 and 5 p.m. near a closed off block of Shepard Street between Read and Goodrich Streets.
Ex-postman who received cocaine on job avoids prison
A former postal carrier who used the position to receive cocaine shipments — in an attempt to pay massive debts stemming from his gambling addiction, according to his lawyer — was sentenced Wednesday to the two days he has already spent in jail and five years of supervised release.
Barricade incident in Watertown ends peacefully
A barricade situation in Watertown came to a peaceful end early this morning. It was around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that officers received a call to a home on McFingal Road for a potential domestic violence incident and possibly suicidal person.
5 New Haven police officers charged in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case face judge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed faced a judge for the first time on Thursday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox on June 19 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. […]
fox61.com
Former president of Waterbury credit union admits to embezzling $250K
WATERBURY, Conn. — The former president and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling from the credit union. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from September 2016 until her job was terminated in March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in credit union funds.
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
Police make arrest in fatal shooting of Norwich woman
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Police made an arrest on Friday in connection to the murder of a Norwich woman, who was shot to death in November. On Nov. 5, police responded to 527 W. Thames Street complex for the report of an outdoor argument and gunshot. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found a […]
Milford murder suspect had two restraining orders against him
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Days after a Milford woman was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, police say he murdered her with an axe. Court documents reveal more details of their relationship, but the case sparks the question, what could have been […]
Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT
A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
Bloomfield man convicted of murdering Hartford man in 2018
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was convicted of murder on Wednesday after fatally shooting a Hartford man in 2018. Hartford State Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Damond Bester, 46, of Hartford was convicted in the murder of 42-year-old William Smalls. Police: Man shot, and killed driver instead of paying for accident damages […]
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
Eyewitness News
Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby
EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an East Granby elementary school. State troopers and East Granby officers responded to Carl Allgrove Elementary School around 11:32 a.m. for the report of a student in possession of weapons, authorities said.
Suspect Nabbed After 'Targeted' Milford Attack Leaves Woman Dead, Police Say
Police in Connecticut have captured a man who allegedly killed a woman in a "targeted attack" who had an order of protection and a restraining order against him. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at a condo complex at 76 Salem Walk in Milford.
