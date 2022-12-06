Sometimes when you’re digging through the city archives, you stumble on some true gems. This letter I found deep in a box in the Seattle Municipal Archives is one of them. In 1970, some students from the Rainier Beach Cottage Program (a sort of alternative school program for middle and high school students housed within Rainier Beach High School) founded a group called STOP: Stop Traffic’s Obnoxious Pollution. The group did not mince words. They wanted everyone to stop driving cars because cars are noisy and pollute the air. And instead of driving in the streets, we could dance there. Enjoy:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO