Carey Mills, 47, of Hilo, Hawaii, was sentenced on November 22, 2022 in federal court by Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson to 42 months in federal prison for wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for COVID-19-related relief. Mills pleaded guilty to a single-count information on May 17, 2022. In addition to a term of imprisonment, the Court also imposed a five-year term of supervised release and ordered Mills to pay restitution to the Small Business Administration in the amount of $937,575.

HILO, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO