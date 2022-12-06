Read full article on original website
newschain
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said. Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
Big Island real estate is booming despite volcanic activity
There are currently two active volcanoes erupting on the Big Island but realtors said that isn't deterring interested buyers.
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
KITV.com
Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County Police Commission reveals 4 finalists for next police chief
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief. Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department,. Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department,...
bigislandnow.com
Police: Pāhoa man charged following reported Hilo bank robbery
A Puna man is being charged in connection with a reported bank robbery earlier this week in the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. Big Island police arrested 52-year-old John Jason McCrary of Pāhoa following the Dec. 6 incident. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section on Friday charged McCrary with:
How you can recycle electronics on Hawaiʻi Island
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division announced its plans to begin recycling programs in 2022 and 2023 for electronics.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - This year's parade featured a new route through town, and educator Dr. Kū Kahakalau as Grand Marshal. (BIVN) – The 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade was held on Saturday, December 3rd. This year’s event featured a new, much longer, parade route intended to safely...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza
A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Road closure into Hilo from Keaukaha scheduled later this week
DPW and Nan, Inc. will be closing the mauka-bound lane and opening the makai-bound lane into Hilo town from Keaukaha on Dec. 8, at 7 a.m. for striping of the roadway and shoulder maintenance. Motorists are advised to expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving during the...
bigislandgazette.com
Hilo Man Receives 42 Months in Prison for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Programs
Carey Mills, 47, of Hilo, Hawaii, was sentenced on November 22, 2022 in federal court by Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson to 42 months in federal prison for wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for COVID-19-related relief. Mills pleaded guilty to a single-count information on May 17, 2022. In addition to a term of imprisonment, the Court also imposed a five-year term of supervised release and ordered Mills to pay restitution to the Small Business Administration in the amount of $937,575.
bigislandnow.com
1 man arrested after a search warrant at Hilo home yields large amounts of meth, cocaine
A Hilo man is facing various drug and firearm charges after search warrant on a residence in East Hawaii led to the discovery of over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over 0.5 pounds of cocaine and a revolver. Sixty-nine-year-old Jay Hoapili Kailimai was arrested on Wednesday after Hawai’i police officers with...
bigislandnow.com
Puna man faces felony charges in connection to domestic incident
A Puna man is facing various felony offenses following a domestic incident at a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence in October, including damaging another person’s Toyota 4Runner. Twenty-eight-year-old Solomon Lord was charged by Hawai‘i County prosecutors via felony information and made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday....
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
scoringlive.com
Special teams, a special group and a special season for the Wildcats
The Konawaena Wildcats sing their alma mater after defeating Hilo in late October for back-to-back BIIF Division I titles. CJ Caraang | SL. State championship No. 1. The Konawaena football team etched its names into the history books with a stellar season in 2022, which culminated in the school's first state title with a 38-28 win over Waipahu in late November.
