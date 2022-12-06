San Marcos – The Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas Army National Guard announce the 2022 Football Academic All-State recipients. The award recognizes high school athletes who excel in the following categories: GPA, class rank, and ACT/SAT score. These recipients are recognized as team members based on their scores in these categories and are grouped into Elite Team, 1st Team, 2nd Team, and honorable mention.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO