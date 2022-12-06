2023 NFL draft order: Seattle on pace to pick at No. 3 overall going into Week 14

Has there ever been a star quarterback who’s fallen off as fast as Russell Wilson this year with the Broncos? Seattle’s former franchise QB just suffered his fourth straight loss and his team’s ninth this season. For the fourth time this year Wilson did not throw a single touchdown pass as Denver fell to the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, 10-9.

This latest embarrassment for Russ and the Broncos is excellent news for the Seahawks, who hold Denver’s first and second-round picks next year. At the moment, that means they’d be picking at No. 3 overall in addition to their own first-rounder later on. Here’s the updated 2023 NFL draft order for teams not on pace for a playoff spot.