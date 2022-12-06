HINGHAM -- The driver who crashed into the Apple store in Hingham last month is out on bail. Bradley Rein was released earlier this week, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed. One person was killed and twenty others were hurt as a result of the crash. Rein is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He told investigators he was looking for an eyeglass store at the Derby Street Shops when his foot got stuck on the accelerator and he was unable to stop as he crashed into the store. A lawsuit representing two injured victims has been filed against Rein, the store property's owner, the developer, and Apple.

