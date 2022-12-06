More than ‘just a job:’ Eagle County companies combat the talent deficit with high school apprenticeships ￼

Read full article on original website
Letter: An incredible volunteer effort to put on races
“Amazing” doesn’t quite cover how I would describe Beaver Creek races last weekend. Most races around the world involve armies of staff preparing the race course. Not so here in the Valley. We have a number of volunteers from all over Eagle County to care for it all.
Protest planned Saturday in Glenwood Springs over U.S. Forest Service’s Uinta Railway decision
A planned protest in front of the U.S. Forest Service offices in downtown Glenwood Springs on Saturday is aimed at convincing the Biden Administration and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to cancel a permit for the proposed Uinta Basin Railway for transporting hot crude oil. The Forest Service in July rejected...
Battle Mountain students host gallery show, silent auction to fundraise for class trip￼
What: Gallery Show and Silent Auction to support Battle Mountain art student trip to Los Angeles. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus (150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards) When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Why: Students in upper-level classes of Portfolio, AP Art and Design and AP/DE...
Edwards welcomes new real estate office
Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
Eagle County resident Shad Murib seeks to lead Colorado’s Democratic Party
Shad Murib thinks Colorado’s Democratic Party needs to look to the western part of the state. Murib, an Eagle County resident — and husband of outgoing state Sen. Kerry Donovan — this week announced his candidacy for the chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. Morgan Carroll, the current chair, has announced she will not seek a fourth term in the position.
‘Keep grinding it out:’ Making it in the Vail Valley is tough for builders, bankers
Making it is tough in the Vail Valley, even for those who build homes and help finance them. Nick Haller is a project manager for RA Nelson, one of the valley’s biggest construction firms. Haller came to the valley in 2019 as an intern, working on a construction management...
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain and with the resort and town’s relationship.
Luck of the draw: Educators make housing work despite mounting challenges
For most employers and employees in Eagle County, the challenges of securing affordable housing has remained persistent in preventing employees from coming to or staying in the county to live, work and play. As one of the county’s largest employers, this dilemma is one that the Eagle County School District...
Eagle County Real Estate Market Report: While the overall market slows, positive signs emerging
Since the onset of the stock market decline and inflation and interest rate levels rising this spring, the overall Eagle County real estate market activity levels have been slowing. While it is almost unfair to compare today’s market to the harried state of 2021, the numbers in November of this year compared to both 2021 and pre-pandemic November of 2019 demonstrate a marked shift.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen snowpack paying price for mid-Nov. dry spell
The snowpack in the mountains surrounding Aspen and Marble was setting up nicely until a two-week drought hit in mid-November and was followed by the recent storm cycle, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The latest storms loaded snow on a weak, fragile layer that formed during the mid-November...
Engagement for Jacqueline Nickel and Nicholas Miller
John Nickel and Jennifer Baker of Glenwood Springs, Colorado are elated to announce the engagement of their daughter Jacqueline Nickel to Nicholas Miller, son of Clayton and Krista Miller of Manassas, Virginia. Jacqueline is a Glenwood Springs native and is thrilled to have been able to return home and work as an eye doctor at 20/20 Eyecare after graduating and receiving her Doctor of Optometry degree from IAUPR School of Optometry. Nicholas graduated from George Mason University and came to Colorado for its outdoor adventures and is an avid snowboarder and dirt biker enthusiast. A June wedding is planned.
Time machine: 30 years ago, a World Cup downhill on International in Vail
The women’s World Cup circuit came to Vail for a pair of races on Vail Mountain’s International course, which was 8,601 feet long with a vertical drop of 2,187 vertical feet. The International course was comprised of portions of the Ledges, Columbine and International trails. A downhill took...
Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal
Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
Eagle County’s Shop with a Cop holiday event is the biggest yet
Local children and first responders got into the holiday spirit on Tuesday for this year’s valley-wide Shop with a Cop event. Every year, law enforcement agencies across Eagle County collect donations for an evening of shopping, gift wrapping, visiting Santa, food and fun. This year, 118 elementary school students...
Roberts: Finding common ground to solve problems
To the voters of Colorado’s 8th State Senate District: Thank you. Last month, tens of thousands of voters across Central and Northwest Colorado filled out their ballots with our state’s future in mind, and I am honored to have earned your trust to serve as your next state senator.
Eagle County Gives ramps up in preparation for Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday
With snow falling, December upon us and the holidays around the corner, nonprofits across the state are gearing up for their annual 24-hour giving event: Colorado Gives Day. This day offers an opportunity for community members to give back and support the year-round mission of organizations across the state. Locally,...
Building precious ice: Mountain Recreation brings outdoor ice to Edwards for third straight year
For the third consecutive year, Mountain Recreation is bringing outdoor ice to Edwards. But this year, with new investments — both in infrastructure and in financial contributions — the recreation district is bringing two rinks to Freedom Park in December. The project has been driven, maintained and utilized...
School Views: A look back at the first semester
With just under two weeks remaining in the fall semester, it’s time to look back and reflect on how the year has started. Like most, I’m amazed at how quickly we get to this point. It wasn’t long ago that I was enjoying summer activities. And yet, here...
