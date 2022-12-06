Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Related
thelocalne.ws
Elementary Green Teams host sustainable community swap
IPSWICH — Shep, a local six-year-old, was Christmas shopping for his cousin. At the same time, he was having fun with some friends with an assortment of Nerf weapons. Not really. Shep and his friends weren’t in a standard shop. Please Support Local Advertisers. Patsy Valcour, an Ipswich...
thelocalne.ws
Gloucester Culture Splash series seeks proposals for branding
GLOUCESTER — Culture Splash and Discover Gloucester are currently accepting proposals for an updated logo design and branding package for the 2023 Culture Splash. Arts and cultural organizations across Gloucester’s two designated cultural districts, Harbortown and Rock Neck, have been organizing Gloucester’s Culture Splash Series for two summers, “and it’s coming back better than ever for 2023!” organizers said.
thelocalne.ws
Season’s Groovings with The Far Out
IPSWICH — A local band is offering “Seasons Groovings” while they play a concert to benefit a local charity. The Far Out Band will play “funky holiday sounds” in its third annual benefit concert to raise funds for Ipswich Caring. The event will be Saturday,...
thelocalne.ws
Community menorah to be lit in Ipswich for first time
IPSWICH and ROCKPORT — One is lit in Rockport every year to celebrate Hanukkah. Yawn. But guess what?! One will be lit in Ipswich for the first time in many years!!. Nine-foot community menorahs are set to light up Rockport and Ipswich this year. Rockport’s lighting is an established public tradition but the Ipswich menorah is a new social event.
thelocalne.ws
Through the Wardobe: A Winter Wonderland Panto! Returns to the Firehouse
NEWBURYPORT – Theater in the Open (TITO) and the Firehouse Center for the Arts announced the return of Through the Wardrobe: A Winter Wonderland Panto!, set to open on December 9. Co-directed by Edward F. Speck and Joshua Shacker, the panto will take place at the Firehouse Center for...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Five Corners is safe
Christmas seemed to come early in Ipswich. Towards the end of summer there were so many more flashing lights around new STOP signs all over town. A preview of coming attractions, perhaps. Once again there is discussion of redirecting traffic in the center of town and putting in a traffic...
thelocalne.ws
Cape Ann Big Band to swing into holidays Dec. 18
GLOUCESTER — Revelers are invited to “swing into the holidays” with a Cape Ann Big Band concert Dec. 18. “Get into the spirit of the season with ‘A Big Band Holiday’ concert by the Cape Ann Big Band. The Cape Ann Big Band’s other holiday engagements have already sold out, so don’t miss this very special opportunity,” organizers said.
thelocalne.ws
One injured in Topsfield rollover
One person has been injured in a collision in Topsfield. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Perkins Row and Ipswich Road. In a different part of town at the same time, the fire department said there were also “multiple reports of electrical issues including possible transformer explosions and power outages in several homes in the area of Wilmor Road.”
thelocalne.ws
Ruth Brown obituary
Ruth E. (Kent) Brown, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the age of 92. Ruth was born to Reginald and Edith (Dunn) Kent. She was a loving wife and mother of six children. At the age of 17, she married Richard H. Brown (Pinky). They...
Comments / 1