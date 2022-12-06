ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Shop with a cop in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Dozens of kids will get the chance to "Shop with a cop" in Easton Saturday. The Easton Area School District Police will escort the kids on a shopping spree at the city's Walmart. They will help them pick out stuff on their Christmas wish lists. This is...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas House Tour returns to Reading

READING, Pa. - The Centre Park Historic District's annual Christmas House Tour is back after a two year hiatus. It's the district's 40th Year Anniversary. The district hosts several community events throughout the year in Reading. It also plants and maintains public gardens. The Christmas House Tour is its biggest...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muhlenberg fundraiser brightens up the holidays

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Township is gearing up for a holiday fundraiser that aims to brighten spirits. The township is hosting its first "Holiday Trail of Lights." Participants buy a ticket, and that gets them a map to some homes with festive light displays. They can pick up cards...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nephew of fallen firefighter speaks out

Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County that happened Wednesday. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died. The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate home of missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - "When you hear someone has gone missing in a quiet town like ours, you panic," said neighbor Carla Anderson. We may be one step closer to hearing what happened to a missing Bucks County woman. 55-year-old Beth Capaldi of Sellersville hasn't been seen since the early morning of Oct. 10.
SELLERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station

MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
READING, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police

A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battled fire involving cement tanker and Amazon truck

BLOOMSBURY TWP., N.J. - Crews in New Jersey battled to put out fires on a cement tanker and an Amazon truck on I-78. Police were called to the scene in Hunterdon County, New Jersey just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Both drivers made it out of their trucks before police...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Catholic Charities opens new office in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office. People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon. Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged after shooting in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A shooting in Bethlehem has left one man in the hospital and another behind bars. It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Dover Lane. Police say 21-year-old Heriberto Garcia got into a fight with a group of people and fired a shot during the altercation. That shot hit a man, who police say is now in stable condition at the hospital.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bach Choir of Bethlehem's Christmas concert at First Presbyterian Church

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Bach Choir of Bethlehem is offering Christmas Concerts both in-person and online. Live performances with an audience in attendance will take place at First Presbyterian Church in Allentown at 4 p.m. Saturday night. Tickets will be $45. People can also live-stream the concert for $25. That...
ALLENTOWN, PA

