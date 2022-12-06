Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Shop with a cop in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Dozens of kids will get the chance to "Shop with a cop" in Easton Saturday. The Easton Area School District Police will escort the kids on a shopping spree at the city's Walmart. They will help them pick out stuff on their Christmas wish lists. This is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year
For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season. The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page. Well-known to neighbors and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas House Tour returns to Reading
READING, Pa. - The Centre Park Historic District's annual Christmas House Tour is back after a two year hiatus. It's the district's 40th Year Anniversary. The district hosts several community events throughout the year in Reading. It also plants and maintains public gardens. The Christmas House Tour is its biggest...
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg fundraiser brightens up the holidays
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Township is gearing up for a holiday fundraiser that aims to brighten spirits. The township is hosting its first "Holiday Trail of Lights." Participants buy a ticket, and that gets them a map to some homes with festive light displays. They can pick up cards...
wdiy.org
25th Annual Luminaria Night to Light Up Bethlehem's Neighborhoods on Dec. 10 | WDIY Local News
A well-known community-building event, hosted by a local nonprofit, turns 25 this weekend. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. New Bethany Ministries’ Luminaria Night will take place this Saturday, Dec. 10, marking a quarter-century of lighting up the streets of Bethlehem’s neighborhoods in the spirit of hope and caring for those less fortunate.
WFMZ-TV Online
Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nephew of fallen firefighter speaks out
Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County that happened Wednesday. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died. The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate home of missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - "When you hear someone has gone missing in a quiet town like ours, you panic," said neighbor Carla Anderson. We may be one step closer to hearing what happened to a missing Bucks County woman. 55-year-old Beth Capaldi of Sellersville hasn't been seen since the early morning of Oct. 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
sauconsource.com
Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police
A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battled fire involving cement tanker and Amazon truck
BLOOMSBURY TWP., N.J. - Crews in New Jersey battled to put out fires on a cement tanker and an Amazon truck on I-78. Police were called to the scene in Hunterdon County, New Jersey just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Both drivers made it out of their trucks before police...
Sources: Husband of missing Bucks County woman Elizabeth Capaldi taken into custody
Fifty-five-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi of Sellersville, Pa. was last seen on October 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic Charities opens new office in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office. People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon. Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton...
Delays likely on major roads during escort of New Tripoli firefighters killed in line of duty
Residents driving on a few major Lehigh Valley roadways should expect afternoon delays as Pennsylvania State Police escort the bodies of the two New Tripoli firemen who were killed in a house fire. Route 309, Route 100 and Tilghman Street will be affected during this escort, according to a release...
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after shooting in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A shooting in Bethlehem has left one man in the hospital and another behind bars. It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Dover Lane. Police say 21-year-old Heriberto Garcia got into a fight with a group of people and fired a shot during the altercation. That shot hit a man, who police say is now in stable condition at the hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved teacher 'Mrs. Sickels' Room' will forever live on at Phillipsburg Town Hall
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever. "We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bach Choir of Bethlehem's Christmas concert at First Presbyterian Church
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Bach Choir of Bethlehem is offering Christmas Concerts both in-person and online. Live performances with an audience in attendance will take place at First Presbyterian Church in Allentown at 4 p.m. Saturday night. Tickets will be $45. People can also live-stream the concert for $25. That...
