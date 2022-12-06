Fort Lauderdale election drama ends as new commission sworn into office

Newly elected District 1 Commissioner John Herbst is applauded as he takes his seat on the dais Tuesday at Fort Lauderdale City Hall. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Three new commissioners took their seats on the dais Tuesday before a standing-room-only crowd at Fort Lauderdale City Hall — even John Herbst, the newly elected District 1 commissioner whose residency was challenged by a losing candidate.

“Running for office is not for the faint of heart ,” Herbst said after taking his seat on the end of the dais.

Pamela Beasley-Pittman, the first Black woman elected to the commission, and Warren Sturman also took their seats after a swearing-in ceremony that drew dozens.

Former County Commissioner Ken Keechl, the losing candidate who challenged Herbst’s residency just days after the Nov. 8 election, was a no-show.

That cleared the way for Herbst to finally be seated on the commission, enabling the city to forgo a hearing in which each side would have made their case.

No show? No hearing

Days ago, City Attorney Alain Boileau informed Keechl that he needed to come in person to City Hall in order for a proper and legal hearing to be held.

Keechl sent the South Florida Sun Sentinel a text on Monday arguing the onus is now on the city to pursue an investigation into Herbst’s eligibility to hold office.

“It’s unbelievable we are now being told the city attorney thinks it’s a resident’s responsibility — and not the responsibility of the city officers — to uphold the residency provisions and election integrity of the city charter when the city attorney has been given proof as required by the city charter,” Keechl said in Monday’s text. “Scary. Whether popular or not, I did what I thought was right.”

Keechl also argued the city should have launched its own investigation after the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office discovered Herbst had obtained a homestead exemption on a townhome in Highlands County.

Herbst, who has been renting an apartment in Fort Lauderdale since mid-April, told the Sun Sentinel he plans to drop the homestead exemption at the end of 2022.

Herbst and his attorney, Barbra Stern, have argued all along that he’d met the city’s six-month residency requirement, noting that he moved into his District 1 apartment more than six months before the election.

Herbst, the longtime city auditor who decided to run for office after being fired in February by three of his commission bosses, credited two people — his girlfriend Connie Valencia and his attorney — for helping him get through the past several topsy-turvy weeks.

Herbst also credited media coverage of the story that had him gearing up for a possible legal fight.

“The press, not always popular, plays a very important role in holding public officials accountable,” he said. “I know going forward I may find myself on the other end of that scrutiny — and I expect that.”

When Herbst did finally take his seat on the dais Tuesday morning, he did so to rousing applause.

Making history

Beasley-Pittman and Sturman also took their seats after a swearing-in ceremony that filled City Hall with smiling residents and supporters, including a slew of police officers and firefighters.

The police and fire unions gave key endorsements to all three winners in what became a crowded election to fill three commission seats. Heather Moraitis, Ben Sorensen and Robert McKinzie decided to step down in the middle of their terms, triggering the special election.

McKinzie watched from the audience Tuesday as his successor was sworn in and made her way to the dais.

“I am honored to be the first woman of color [elected] to sit on this dais,” Beasley-Pittman said as the crowd broke into applause.

She thanked all those who believed in her, including her husband and family.

“I plan to serve with integrity, tenacity and to keep our district moving forward,” she said. “I am honored and ready to work.”

‘We have work to do’

Sturman was the third to be sworn in , bringing levity to the dais with his first comment.

“So this is what it looks like from up here,” he said, prompting laughs from the audience.

He went on to tell how his “future ex-wife” wanted to live in Fort Lauderdale while he preferred to stay in Plantation, so they compromised and moved east.

Then he got serious, talking about all the things that make Fort Lauderdale special, from its beach to its waterways and its residents.

“The thing that makes us great is not the land but those who walk on it,” he said. “Our most valuable resource is you, the people.”

When all the speeches were done, Commissioner Steve Glassman chimed in, welcoming his new colleagues on the dais.

“I’m looking forward to working with each one of you,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Glassman acknowledged they won’t always agree.

“We might have differences and that’s OK,” Glassman said. “It’s how you get through them. So let’s move forward and let’s get to work.”

