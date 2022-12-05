ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tinyhousetalk.com

40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale

It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
MICHIGAN STATE
homedit.com

French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives

French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
Bustle

TikTok Is Obsessed With Dolly Parton’s Houseware Line

The truth is, not every celebrity can withstand the test of time. Unless you’re Dolly Parton, of course. The queen of country music likes to mind her business, release new music, and donate to causes that matter to her. It’s a lesser-known fact that the multi-talented mogul has ventured into the home decor space and has a line of adorable kitchen items you can buy for yourself or the country music lover in your life ahead of the holidays.
Albany Herald

"Like Being Hugged With Clouds!" Amazon's No. 1 Selling Robes Are Up to 50% Off

What's better than slipping into a soft, super-plush robe after a shower? There are few things, but we can definitely think of one: discounts on the coziest robes around! the best robes make us feel like we're swaddled in comfort, and we can't get enough of them. And getting a sweet deal on a comfy bathrobe to lounge around in somehow makes the fabric much more luxe and the fuzzy much fuzzier, right?
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Small Entryway Is Transformed with 1 Can of Paint and Other Easy Upgrades

The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but the entryway is what sets the tone for anyone who steps into your space. With this in mind, you might look at that area with a different lens, thinking of it less as a pass-through and more as a way to show off your design style right off the bat. Of course, above all, you should make your entryway functional so that it can handle shoes, jackets, keys, mail, and whatever else you tend to drop there.
hypebeast.com

Snuggle Up With Aabe x OBEY’s Blanket Collaboration

With fall and winter’s cool temperatures, sometimes one might want more than just a coat or hat. Responding to this desire, OBEY has reunited with Dutch blanket maker Aabe for a new seasonal offering. By uniting with the heritage brand that has been producing blankets since 1811, OBEY’s new...
CBS News

The best leather luggage, bags and accessories from Ghurka in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Leather luggage was once the gold standard for frequent fliers. If you aren't interested in carrying polycarbonate or textile travel...
NBC News

21 cozy gifts for anyone who loves to stay home and chill

Who doesn’t love to throw on some fuzzy socks, snuggle up in a warm blanket or read an edge-of-your-seat suspense novel next to a luxuriously scented candle at the end of a stressful day? Giving someone a cozy gift is like sending them a warm hug and the all-clear to relax and enjoy some “me time.”
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Daring $1,075 Bathroom Redo Ditches the Lime Green and Brings the Drama

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even if your home doesn’t have vintage character, it’s possible to add some. Replace chrome knobs and pulls for antique brass ones, add a bit of moulding, hang a gold-framed mirror, light a candle that makes you nostalgic, add a typewriter or record player or something else analog, put up a peel-and-stick printed wallpaper — the possibilities abound!
housebeautiful.com

This Couple Found a 1930s Log Cabin Under the Drywall in Their New Home—and Restored It

Nestled in the shadow of the Teton mountains, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a fairy tale of a town. But when designer Emily Janak and her husband, architect Adam Janak of Northworks, moved into their newly purchased residence, it felt more like a nightmare. The 2,361-square-foot ranch-style house had grimy tiled ceilings and the distinct odor of years gone by. “Our parents were horrified,” Janak recalls. “They were like, ‘This is not livable.’”
JACKSON, WY

