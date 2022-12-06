Read full article on original website
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Gators Release 2023 Softball Schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Head Coach Tim Walton and the Florida softball program announced the 2023 schedule Friday morning. UF announced its 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule earlier this fall. Overall, Florida's schedule features 29 home games at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. "We're really excited about the upcoming 2023 season and...
Gators Push Pitt, But Panthers Prevail in Four Sets
MADISON, Wis. — As Gators coach Mary Wise sat between players Marina Markova and Merritt Beason at the postgame press conference, she studied the box score of her team's loss to Pittsburgh. No. 3-seed Florida, which fell behind by two sets, pushed back at the second-seed Panthers to claim...
Gators No. 2 in 2023 WCGA Preseason Poll
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The top two teams in the 2022 NCAA Championships final hold those same positions in the 2023 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) preseason poll. Defending NCAA champion Oklahoma tallied 22 first-place votes to top the preseason poll. The Florida Gators are one behind with 21 first-place...
Torrence and White Tabbed to AP All-SEC Teams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football offensive linemen O'Cyrus Torrence and Ethan White collected AP All-SEC honors, the AP announced today. Torrence was named to the first team, while White earned a spot on the second team. Torrence, who started in 11 games this season, didn't allow a sack or...
Trevor Etienne, Shemar James Earn Freshman All-SEC Honors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida running back Trevor Etienne and linebacker Shemar James both earned Freshman All-SEC honors, the conference announced Thursday. Etienne and James both were named College Football News Freshman All-American honorable mentions earlier this week. Etienne ended the regular season with a career-high 129 rushing yards at...
Gators No Match for No. 5 Huskies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — This time, unlike 10 days ago in an eyesore of a loss to West Virginia, Todd Golden thought his Florida basketball team competed far better than it did against a talented and physical team. This time, though, it didn't matter. That's how good fifth-ranked and unbeaten...
Victorinox Tampa Tip-Off Ticket and TV Details
Tickets are available starting at $19 for the Victorinox Tampa Tip-Off, featuring the Florida men's basketball team vs. Ohio at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Dec. 14. The Gators and Bobcats will square off at 7 p.m. in front of a national television audience on ESPN2. It marks Florida's first regular season appearance at the arena since a Nov. 21, 2016, win vs. Belmont.
Gators-Panthers Set to Face Off in Regional Semifinal
MADISON, Wisc. – The No. 3 seeded Florida volleyball team takes on the No. 2 seeded Pittsburgh Panthers in the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal on Thursday at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisc. First serve is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPU with Sam Gore and Shelby...
O’Cyrus Torrence Earns FWAA All-America Team Honors
DALLAS, Texas – Florida's offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence added to his accolades Friday afternoon, being named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Second Team Offense All-America team, the FWAA in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic announced. There are 19 schools represented from six Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on the first team and 34 different schools and eight conferences plus an Independent included on the overall 54-man team.
Tremendous (Rare) Opportunity for Gators vs No. 5 UConn
UF has just two home wins against non-conference teams ranked in the top 10 during the O'Connell Center era. No. 5 Connecticut, in a Wednesday night prime-time ESPN showdown, represents the Gators' next chance. GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings of the college basketball season were...
FINAL No. 5 Connecticut 75, Florida 54
A quick breakdown of Wednesday night's loss against the Huskies at the O'Dome. WHAT HAPPENED: The trio of forward Adama Sanogo, center Donovan Clingan and guard Jordan Hawkins combined for 48 points, but it was the all-around excellence of the fifth-ranked and unbeaten Huskies that did in the Gators Wednesday night during a one-sided 75-54 loss at Exactech Arena/O'Connell. UConn jumped on the home team early and stayed there, on the way to shooting 51.7 percent for the game (64.0 in the second half), holding UF to just 30.2 percent, pounding the Gators on the glass 42-28 and outscoring them 40-22 in the paint. Sanogo had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Clingan, the 7-foot-2, 250-pound freshman, totaled 16 points on eight of nine shooting to go with eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Hawkins had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.The Gators were led by freshman guard Riley Kugel's career-high 13 points. Fifth-year forward Colin Castleton had 12 points and eight rebounds over 32 minutes, but struggled in going 4-for-14 from the floor after starting one of nine in the first half, as the Huskies buried UF into a deep halftime hole the home team had no chance recovering from. Things went south quickly, with UConn using a run of nine straight points from the 15-minute mark to just inside 12 minutes to jump ahead 16-6. The spree came during a UF dry spell of when the Gators went scoreless over 4:42, missing nine of 10 shots at one point (with eight consecutive misses) and turning it over three times (seven turnovers through first five minutes). The Gators appeared to be settling in, down just 22-15 inside five minutes, when Hawkins was fouled attempting a 3, a call that sent Florida coach Todd Golden into a rage, complaining that Hawkins extended his leg to initiate contact. No matter. Hawkins hit all three free throws, then guard Andrew Jackson Jr. buried a 3, then Clingan scored a layup for eight straight points and a 15-point lead, 35-20, with four minutes to go in the half. The Gators got as close as 10 once early in the second half, and had possession of the ball to make bring the margin inside double digits and maybe turn some momentum. UF misfired on its end. UConn hit a 3 on its. It was never close after that, as the Huskies put down 16 of 25 field-goal tries for the half.
Meet the Gators: Hurston Waldrep
The transfer right-hander is coming off an All-American 2022 campaign in which he went 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA, .213 BAA and 140 strikeouts in 90 frames. Making his way to the mound for the 2022 Meet the Gators series this week is transfer right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep of Thomasville, Ga. On the heels of two dominant years at Southern Miss that saw him collect All-America honors last season, Waldrep will don No. 12 as a member of the Orange & Blue.
O’Cyrus Torrence Named to Walter Camp All-America First Team
NEW HAVEN, Ct. – Florida's offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence was named to the Walter Camp All American First Team, the Walter Camp Football Foundation at the 32nd edition of ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Award Show, a two-hour special that aired on from ESPN's Britsol, Conn. studios. Torrence joins Kyle Pitts (2020) and Vernon Hargreaves III (2015) to earn first-team honors in the past 11 years. He was one of only two SEC players to make the first team offense (WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee).
