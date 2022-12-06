ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridagators.com

O’Cyrus Torrence Earns FWAA All-America Team Honors

DALLAS, Texas – Florida's offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence added to his accolades Friday afternoon, being named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Second Team Offense All-America team, the FWAA in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic announced. There are 19 schools represented from six Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on the first team and 34 different schools and eight conferences plus an Independent included on the overall 54-man team.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Trevor Etienne, Shemar James Earn Freshman All-SEC Honors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida running back Trevor Etienne and linebacker Shemar James both earned Freshman All-SEC honors, the conference announced Thursday. Etienne and James both were named College Football News Freshman All-American honorable mentions earlier this week. Etienne ended the regular season with a career-high 129 rushing yards at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators No. 2 in 2023 WCGA Preseason Poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The top two teams in the 2022 NCAA Championships final hold those same positions in the 2023 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) preseason poll. Defending NCAA champion Oklahoma tallied 22 first-place votes to top the preseason poll. The Florida Gators are one behind with 21 first-place...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators Release 2023 Softball Schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Head Coach Tim Walton and the Florida softball program announced the 2023 schedule Friday morning. UF announced its 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule earlier this fall. Overall, Florida's schedule features 29 home games at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. "We're really excited about the upcoming 2023 season and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Torrence and White Tabbed to AP All-SEC Teams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football offensive linemen O'Cyrus Torrence and Ethan White collected AP All-SEC honors, the AP announced today. Torrence was named to the first team, while White earned a spot on the second team. Torrence, who started in 11 games this season, didn't allow a sack or...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators Push Pitt, But Panthers Prevail in Four Sets

MADISON, Wis. — As Gators coach Mary Wise sat between players Marina Markova and Merritt Beason at the postgame press conference, she studied the box score of her team's loss to Pittsburgh. No. 3-seed Florida, which fell behind by two sets, pushed back at the second-seed Panthers to claim...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Five potential transfer targets for the Gators

The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Victorinox Tampa Tip-Off Ticket and TV Details

Tickets are available starting at $19 for the Victorinox Tampa Tip-Off, featuring the Florida men's basketball team vs. Ohio at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Dec. 14. The Gators and Bobcats will square off at 7 p.m. in front of a national television audience on ESPN2. It marks Florida's first regular season appearance at the arena since a Nov. 21, 2016, win vs. Belmont.
TAMPA, FL
floridagators.com

Youthful Gators Pursue More Fun Times in Return to Wintry Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — They arrived here Tuesday night, returning to the narrow strip of land between Lakes Mendota and Monona that is home to the University of Wisconsin. When the UF volleyball team last visited in mid-September, the young Gators pulled off what is arguably their most meaningful win of the season, upsetting the reigning national champion Badgers in front of more than 16,000 fans at the Kohl Center. It was the largest regular-season crowd for a women's volleyball game in NCAA history.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

O’Cyrus Torrence Named to Walter Camp All-America First Team

NEW HAVEN, Ct. – Florida's offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence was named to the Walter Camp All American First Team, the Walter Camp Football Foundation at the 32nd edition of ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Award Show, a two-hour special that aired on from ESPN's Britsol, Conn. studios. Torrence joins Kyle Pitts (2020) and Vernon Hargreaves III (2015) to earn first-team honors in the past 11 years. He was one of only two SEC players to make the first team offense (WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee).
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators No Match for No. 5 Huskies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — This time, unlike 10 days ago in an eyesore of a loss to West Virginia, Todd Golden thought his Florida basketball team competed far better than it did against a talented and physical team. This time, though, it didn't matter. That's how good fifth-ranked and unbeaten...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Tremendous (Rare) Opportunity for Gators vs No. 5 UConn

UF has just two home wins against non-conference teams ranked in the top 10 during the O'Connell Center era. No. 5 Connecticut, in a Wednesday night prime-time ESPN showdown, represents the Gators' next chance. GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings of the college basketball season were...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators-Panthers Set to Face Off in Regional Semifinal

MADISON, Wisc. – The No. 3 seeded Florida volleyball team takes on the No. 2 seeded Pittsburgh Panthers in the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal on Thursday at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisc. First serve is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPU with Sam Gore and Shelby...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy