Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
wildkats.org
Junior quarterback draws national attention with college decision, five-star status
Lagway announces commitment to the University of Florida. The attention of Willis and the nation were on five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway as he commited to play football at the University of Florida on Wednesday. Lagway chose the Gators over Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, and many other top-tier D1 programs.
floridagators.com
O’Cyrus Torrence Earns FWAA All-America Team Honors
DALLAS, Texas – Florida's offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence added to his accolades Friday afternoon, being named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Second Team Offense All-America team, the FWAA in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic announced. There are 19 schools represented from six Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on the first team and 34 different schools and eight conferences plus an Independent included on the overall 54-man team.
floridagators.com
Trevor Etienne, Shemar James Earn Freshman All-SEC Honors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida running back Trevor Etienne and linebacker Shemar James both earned Freshman All-SEC honors, the conference announced Thursday. Etienne and James both were named College Football News Freshman All-American honorable mentions earlier this week. Etienne ended the regular season with a career-high 129 rushing yards at...
floridagators.com
Gators No. 2 in 2023 WCGA Preseason Poll
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The top two teams in the 2022 NCAA Championships final hold those same positions in the 2023 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) preseason poll. Defending NCAA champion Oklahoma tallied 22 first-place votes to top the preseason poll. The Florida Gators are one behind with 21 first-place...
Gators QB Room Has Undergone Quick and Drastic Facelift Under Billy Napier
In just over a year on the job, Billy Napier has completely flipped the Gators quarterback room from players he inherited to his handpicked prospects.
floridagators.com
Gators Release 2023 Softball Schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Head Coach Tim Walton and the Florida softball program announced the 2023 schedule Friday morning. UF announced its 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule earlier this fall. Overall, Florida's schedule features 29 home games at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. "We're really excited about the upcoming 2023 season and...
floridagators.com
Torrence and White Tabbed to AP All-SEC Teams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football offensive linemen O'Cyrus Torrence and Ethan White collected AP All-SEC honors, the AP announced today. Torrence was named to the first team, while White earned a spot on the second team. Torrence, who started in 11 games this season, didn't allow a sack or...
Where to Watch Gators Coveted QB Target DJ Lagway's Commitment
The top player on Florida's 2024 recruitment board is Texas-based quarterback Derek Lagway. He is set to commit Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
floridagators.com
Gators Push Pitt, But Panthers Prevail in Four Sets
MADISON, Wis. — As Gators coach Mary Wise sat between players Marina Markova and Merritt Beason at the postgame press conference, she studied the box score of her team's loss to Pittsburgh. No. 3-seed Florida, which fell behind by two sets, pushed back at the second-seed Panthers to claim...
Gator Country
Five potential transfer targets for the Gators
The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
floridagators.com
Victorinox Tampa Tip-Off Ticket and TV Details
Tickets are available starting at $19 for the Victorinox Tampa Tip-Off, featuring the Florida men's basketball team vs. Ohio at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Dec. 14. The Gators and Bobcats will square off at 7 p.m. in front of a national television audience on ESPN2. It marks Florida's first regular season appearance at the arena since a Nov. 21, 2016, win vs. Belmont.
floridagators.com
Youthful Gators Pursue More Fun Times in Return to Wintry Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — They arrived here Tuesday night, returning to the narrow strip of land between Lakes Mendota and Monona that is home to the University of Wisconsin. When the UF volleyball team last visited in mid-September, the young Gators pulled off what is arguably their most meaningful win of the season, upsetting the reigning national champion Badgers in front of more than 16,000 fans at the Kohl Center. It was the largest regular-season crowd for a women's volleyball game in NCAA history.
floridagators.com
O’Cyrus Torrence Named to Walter Camp All-America First Team
NEW HAVEN, Ct. – Florida's offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence was named to the Walter Camp All American First Team, the Walter Camp Football Foundation at the 32nd edition of ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Award Show, a two-hour special that aired on from ESPN's Britsol, Conn. studios. Torrence joins Kyle Pitts (2020) and Vernon Hargreaves III (2015) to earn first-team honors in the past 11 years. He was one of only two SEC players to make the first team offense (WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee).
floridagators.com
Gators No Match for No. 5 Huskies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — This time, unlike 10 days ago in an eyesore of a loss to West Virginia, Todd Golden thought his Florida basketball team competed far better than it did against a talented and physical team. This time, though, it didn't matter. That's how good fifth-ranked and unbeaten...
floridagators.com
Tremendous (Rare) Opportunity for Gators vs No. 5 UConn
UF has just two home wins against non-conference teams ranked in the top 10 during the O'Connell Center era. No. 5 Connecticut, in a Wednesday night prime-time ESPN showdown, represents the Gators' next chance. GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings of the college basketball season were...
floridagators.com
Gators-Panthers Set to Face Off in Regional Semifinal
MADISON, Wisc. – The No. 3 seeded Florida volleyball team takes on the No. 2 seeded Pittsburgh Panthers in the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal on Thursday at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisc. First serve is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPU with Sam Gore and Shelby...
wuft.org
‘Prove everybody wrong’: Williston senior looks to change his narrative on the basketball court
Williston point guard Greg Maxwell is determined to prove his doubters wrong. “They think everything is going to be given to me because of my last name,” he said. Greg is the nephew of two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell. Yet, he wants people to know that he’s worked hard for everything he’s got.
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
Florida State Representative indicted for falsely obtaining small business loan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker faces up to 35 years in prison after he attempted to defraud the Small Business Administration by falsely obtaining a coronavirus-related small business loan. Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston received a six-count indictment by a federal grand jury. He is facing two counts...
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
Florida State Representative Joseph Harding has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
