MADISON, Wis. — They arrived here Tuesday night, returning to the narrow strip of land between Lakes Mendota and Monona that is home to the University of Wisconsin. When the UF volleyball team last visited in mid-September, the young Gators pulled off what is arguably their most meaningful win of the season, upsetting the reigning national champion Badgers in front of more than 16,000 fans at the Kohl Center. It was the largest regular-season crowd for a women's volleyball game in NCAA history.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO