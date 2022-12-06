Read full article on original website
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery
We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
Video of Cruise Ship Passing Through 'Roughest Waters' in the World Makes Us Seasick
We need a Dramamine just to watch this.
Forget Mars, for now—a top NASA scientist says that humans will live and work on the moon within the decade
The Artemis I rocket with Orion spacecraft before lift off from launch pad at NASA's space center. People could be living and working on the moon before you know it—at least according to one NASA scientist. “Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations,...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Couple Finds Huge 'One in 15 Million' Diamond in Park with Volcanic Pipe
Jessica and Seth Erickson were celebrating their anniversary when they stumbled upon the diamond, which could be worth around $25k.
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
WATCH: NASA’s Artemis Rocket Captures Breathtaking Footage of Earth
After a month of delays and two historic hurricanes, NASA was finally able to launch its Artemis I moon rocket. The launch took place on Wednesday, November 16th. Even though the rocket has just begun its journey, it has already started to record some incredible views. Artemis I captured breathtaking footage of our Earth during liftoff. See some of the craft’s earliest footage below.
msn.com
19 jaw-dropping James Webb Space Telescope images
The cutting-edge, $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shared its debut image with the world on July 12, 2022, peering deeper into the universe than any telescope before it. Since then, JWST has captured the mystery and beauty of the cosmos in image after dazzling image, captivating curious Earthlings everywhere. Here are 19 of the telescope’s finest observations.
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
